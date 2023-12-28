Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Surges in Trading

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at ₹440 and closed at ₹438.95. The stock had a high of ₹444 and a low of ₹424.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9,950.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹459 and the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 74,317 shares.
The current day's low price for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock is ₹430.3, while the high price is ₹439.4.
The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the price is ₹436.15, which represents a 2.12% increase. The net change in price is 9.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.19%
|3 Months
|11.52%
|6 Months
|48.13%
|YTD
|60.49%
|1 Year
|58.79%
The current data of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the price is ₹427.1, reflecting a 2.7% decrease. The net change is -11.85, indicating a decline in stock value.
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE was 74,317. The closing price of the shares was ₹438.95.
