Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Surges in Trading

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at ₹440 and closed at ₹438.95. The stock had a high of ₹444 and a low of ₹424.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9,950.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹459 and the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 74,317 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.