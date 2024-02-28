Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy's stock opened at ₹586.7 and closed at ₹585.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹613.9 and the low was ₹586.7. The market capitalization stands at ₹13,881.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹646.95 and the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 169,823 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.