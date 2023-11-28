Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy sees stock gains

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at ₹347 and closed at ₹330.5 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹347 and a low of ₹326. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6,460.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹408.75 and ₹253.45 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 441,904 shares on the BSE.
The current day's low price for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock is ₹335.75, while the high price is ₹349.95.
The current stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy is ₹341.5. The stock has experienced a 0.31% increase in percentage change, resulting in a net change of 1.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.76%
|3 Months
|-11.23%
|6 Months
|22.07%
|YTD
|27.28%
|1 Year
|23.2%
The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the price is ₹340.45 with a percent change of 3.01. This indicates that the stock has increased by 3.01% from its previous closing price. The net change is 9.95, which means that the stock has increased by ₹9.95 from its previous closing price.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy shares on the BSE was 441,904 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹330.5.
