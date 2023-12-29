Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 1.86 %. The stock closed at 427.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 435.05 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy was 434.45, and the close price was 427.1. The stock had a high of 439.4 and a low of 427.75. The market capitalization of the company was 10,135.66 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was 459, and the 52-week low was 253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 56,037 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹427.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 56,037. The closing price for the stock was 427.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.