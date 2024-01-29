Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at ₹564.95 and closed at ₹548.90. The stock had a high of ₹576.30 and a low of ₹560. The market capitalization of the company is ₹13,428.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹576.30 and the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 184,648 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.