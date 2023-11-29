Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Live blog for 29 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 340.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 343.35 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy had an open price of 343.55 and a close price of 340.45 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 349.95, while the lowest price was 335.75. The market capitalization of the company is 6515.04 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 408.75 and 253.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 128,225 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹340.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 128,225. The closing price for the stock was 340.45.

