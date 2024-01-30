Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Sees Bullish Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 5 %. The stock closed at 576.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 605.1 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy saw an open price of 596.9 and a close price of 576.3. The stock reached a high of 605.1 and a low of 594.9. The market capitalization of the company is 14,099.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 576.3 and the 52-week low is 253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 59,587 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock today was 578.2, while the high price reached 628.5.

30 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price update :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹605.1, up 5% from yesterday's ₹576.3

The current data of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the stock price is 605.1. There has been a 5% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 28.8.

30 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week26.3%
3 Months100.13%
6 Months51.22%
YTD40.27%
1 Year123.78%
30 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹605.1, up 5% from yesterday's ₹576.3

The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the stock price is 605.1, which represents a 5% increase from the previous day's closing price. This corresponds to a net change of 28.8.

30 Jan 2024, 08:24 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹576.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, a total of 59,587 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 576.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!