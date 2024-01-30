Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Sees Bullish Trading Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy saw an open price of ₹596.9 and a close price of ₹576.3. The stock reached a high of ₹605.1 and a low of ₹594.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14,099.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹576.3 and the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 59,587 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock today was ₹578.2, while the high price reached ₹628.5.
The current data of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the stock price is ₹605.1. There has been a 5% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 28.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|26.3%
|3 Months
|100.13%
|6 Months
|51.22%
|YTD
|40.27%
|1 Year
|123.78%
The current data for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock shows that the stock price is ₹605.1, which represents a 5% increase from the previous day's closing price. This corresponds to a net change of 28.8.
On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, a total of 59,587 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹576.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!