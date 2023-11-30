Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stocks Plummet

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at ₹346.95 and closed at ₹343.35 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹349.8 and a low of ₹330.55. The market capitalization is ₹6,403.09 crore. The 52-week high is ₹408.75, while the 52-week low is ₹253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 119,735 shares.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy is ₹334 with a percent change of -1.02. This represents a net change of -3.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.77%
|3 Months
|-13.0%
|6 Months
|18.48%
|YTD
|26.53%
|1 Year
|16.64%
The stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy is currently ₹337.45. It has experienced a 1.72% decrease in price, resulting in a net change of -5.9.
On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 119,735. The closing price for the stock was ₹343.35.
