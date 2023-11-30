Hello User
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stocks Plummet

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -1.02 %. The stock closed at 337.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 334 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy opened at 346.95 and closed at 343.35 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 349.8 and a low of 330.55. The market capitalization is 6,403.09 crore. The 52-week high is 408.75, while the 52-week low is 253.45. The BSE volume for the day was 119,735 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price update :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹334, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹337.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy is 334 with a percent change of -1.02. This represents a net change of -3.45.

30 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.77%
3 Months-13.0%
6 Months18.48%
YTD26.53%
1 Year16.64%
30 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹337.45, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹343.35

The stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy is currently 337.45. It has experienced a 1.72% decrease in price, resulting in a net change of -5.9.

30 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹343.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 119,735. The closing price for the stock was 343.35.

