Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today Live Updates : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Plunges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -3.35 %. The stock closed at 605.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 584.85 per share. Investors should monitor Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Stock Price Today

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Share Price Today : Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy's stock opened at 628.5 and closed at 605.1 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 628.5 and a low of 578.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 13,628.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 605.1, while the 52-week low is 253.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 392,094 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Today :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy trading at ₹584.85, down -3.35% from yesterday's ₹605.1

The current stock price of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy is 584.85, with a percent change of -3.35 and a net change of -20.25. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

31 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy share price Live :Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed at ₹605.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy shares traded on the BSE was 392,094 shares. The closing price of the shares was 605.1.

