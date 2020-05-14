Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty fall 2% at open; ₹20 trillion euphoria fizzles out

Asian stocks retreated after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned about economic risks and big-name investors fuelled doubts about valuations
US stocks fell sharply on Wednesday following Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of extended economic weakness
14 May 2020, 09:42:28 AM IST
Dabur India up 2.2%
India’s largest ayurvedic consumer goods firm Dabur India has launched clinical trials to assess whether its flagship product Chyawanprash can boost immunity against the covid-19.
14 May 2020, 09:39:50 AM IST
BSE MidCap up 0.5%
14 May 2020, 09:36:06 AM IST
Most sectoral indices on NSE in the red
14 May 2020, 09:25:49 AM IST
Market opening
Indian benchmark indices fell as much as 2% at open on Thursday as the as Union government's ₹20 trillion bailout package failed to cheer the investors.
Sensex opened 542 points lower at 31,466.33 while Nifty opened 170 points lower at 9,213.95.
Bajaj Finance, Nestle India and ITC were among the top gainers on the Sensex. Infosys, Tech Mahindra and HDFC Bank were top laggards on the 30-share barometer.
14 May 2020, 09:07:00 AM IST
Market pre-opening
Indian stocks were in the red in the pre-opening session on Thursday. At 9:04 am, Sensex tanked 640 points or 2% to 31,346, Nifty retreated 157 points or 1.7% to 9,226.
14 May 2020, 08:48:09 AM IST
Sitharaman’s liquidity measures a positive for market but worries remain
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s slew of measures to inject liquidity and improve credit flow is likely to cheer markets on Thursday but analysts feel that the real impact of the policies will depend on their implementation. Equity markets are expected to rise on the measures but uncertainties around mechanisms to fund the relief package stay which may keep investors on tenterhooks. (Full report)
14 May 2020, 08:46:10 AM IST
India Inc hails govt’s ₹9.5 trillion relief package
India Inc. on Wednesday heaved a sigh of relief as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced 16 relief measures totalling ₹9.5 trillion.
The measures, which include relief for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and tax relief for individuals and corporates, will not just address the supply chain constraints but also boost demand, according to India Inc. (Full report)
14 May 2020, 08:42:03 AM IST
Markets at close on Wednesday
Indian shares soared on Wednesday, led by banking stocks, but failed to hold the opening gains as investors took government's ₹20 trillion stimulus package aimed at supporting the beleaguered economy with a pinch of salt.
Sensex dropped over 800 points from the day's high to close 2% higher at 32,008.61. Nifty advanced 187 points or 2% to end at 9,383.6.
14 May 2020, 08:36:53 AM IST
Asian stocks drop
Japan’s Topix index declined 0.7%.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slid 1.3%.
The Shanghai Composite fell 0.5%.
South Korea’s Kospi index retreated 1.2%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 1.1%.
Singapore's SGX Nifty was down 1.5%, suggesting a weak start for Indian equities.
14 May 2020, 08:36:53 AM IST
US stocks fall
Wall Street's three major indexes closed lower for the second day in a row after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned on Wednesday of extended economic weakness due to the coronavirus pandemic and called for Congress to agree on additional fiscal support.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 516.81 points, or 2.17%, to 23,247.97, the S&P 500 lost 50.12 points, or 1.75%, to 2,820 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 139.38 points, or 1.55%, to 8,863.17.