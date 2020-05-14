Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty fall 2% at open; ₹20 trillion euphoria fizzles out

Market opening

Indian benchmark indices fell as much as 2% at open on Thursday as the as Union government's ₹20 trillion bailout package failed to cheer the investors.

Sensex opened 542 points lower at 31,466.33 while Nifty opened 170 points lower at 9,213.95.

Bajaj Finance, Nestle India and ITC were among the top gainers on the Sensex. Infosys, Tech Mahindra and HDFC Bank were top laggards on the 30-share barometer.