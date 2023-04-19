Stock Market LIVE: Indices expect a muted start as SGX Nifty trades in red

Global inflation is slowing, but it’s still high, and traders widely expect the Fed to raise rates again at its next meeting in May which might push the already sluggish economy into recession. Domestically, investors remain cautious ahead of some of the major Q4 earnings such as HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, RIL, Yes Bank, and Tata Communications among others.
19 Apr 2023, 07:43 AM IST
Tata Coffee Q4 consolidated net up 19.66% at ₹48.80 crore; net profit stood at ₹40.78 crore
Tata Coffee on Tuesday reported a 19.66 per cent growth in consolidated net profit during the quarter ending March 31, 2023, at ₹48.80 crore compared to the same period of the previous fiscal.
The company's net profit stood at ₹40.78 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2021-22, Tata Coffee said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations rose by 10.17 per cent to ₹723.01 crore during the quarter under review compared to ₹656.26 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.
For the full year (2022-23), the company posted 77.91 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at ₹262.84 crore compared to ₹147.73 crore in FY22. (PTI)
19 Apr 2023, 07:38 AM IST
Tata Steel in discussions for offshore green loan of up to $400M; proceeds would be used for capital expenditure
India’s Tata Steel Ltd. is in talks to raise as much as $400 million, according to people familiar with the matter, in what could become the company’s first green loan.
The debt could have a tenor of about five years and the proceeds would be used for capital expenditure, said the people, who declined to be named because the matter is private. The lenders include Bank of America Corp., HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.
As per sources, no definite conclusion has been reached yet, and the particulars may still be altered. Data compiled by Bloomberg suggest that this would be the first time that Tata Steel receives a green loan. (Read More)
19 Apr 2023, 07:29 AM IST
HCL Tech Q4 preview: PAT likely to post double-digit growth QoQ; to declare dividend, result on April 20
The next hot Q4 result in the IT sector is HCL Tech which will present its financial earnings on April 20. HCL's peers TCS and Infosys have already announced their Q4 results and they both have missed estimates cautioning investors in the sector going forward broadly. Will HCL Tech meet the same fate as its peers, this is something that everyone is wondering! Experts believe HCL may achieve its FY23 revenue and margins guidance. PAT is seen in double-digit percentage growth on both a sequentially and annual basis in Q4FY23. The company's board will also consider the first interim dividend for FY24 on Thursday. (Read More)
19 Apr 2023, 07:27 AM IST
Wall Street tock market remained under pressure on Tuesday as S&P 500 posted slight gain, Dow remained flat
Wall Street closed Tuesday almost exactly where it began after a mixed set of profit reports led to a quiet, meandering day of trading.
The S&P 500 edged up by 3.55 points, or 0.1%, to 4,154.87 after drifting between small gains and losses throughout the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 10.55, or less than 0.1%, to 33,976.63, and the Nasdaq composite was down 4.31, or less than 0.1%, at 12,153.41.
Lockheed Martin was one of Wall Street’s bigger gainers. It climbed 2.4% after reporting a profit for the latest quarter that topped analysts’ expectations.
Bank of America rose 0.6% after its better-than-expected profit report led to an up-and-down day of trading. The majority of companies have been beating forecasts so far in the early days of this reporting season.
The bar, though, was low amid Wall Street’s worries about still-high inflation, much higher interest rates and slowing in some sections of the economy. Analysts came into this reporting season forecasting the sharpest drop in earnings per share for S&P 500 companies since the pandemic torpedoed the economy in 2020.
Several companies stumbled after failing to meet expectations. Goldman Sachs fell 1.7% after its revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts, though earnings topped expectations. (AP)