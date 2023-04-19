Stock Market LIVE: Indices expect a muted start as SGX Nifty trades in red

Tata Coffee Q4 consolidated net up 19.66% at ₹48.80 crore; net profit stood at ₹40.78 crore Tata Coffee on Tuesday reported a 19.66 per cent growth in consolidated net profit during the quarter ending March 31, 2023, at ₹48.80 crore compared to the same period of the previous fiscal. The company's net profit stood at ₹40.78 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2021-22, Tata Coffee said in a regulatory filing. Consolidated revenue from operations rose by 10.17 per cent to ₹723.01 crore during the quarter under review compared to ₹656.26 crore in the same period of the previous financial year. For the full year (2022-23), the company posted 77.91 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at ₹262.84 crore compared to ₹147.73 crore in FY22. (PTI)

Tata Steel in discussions for offshore green loan of up to $400M; proceeds would be used for capital expenditure India’s Tata Steel Ltd. is in talks to raise as much as $400 million, according to people familiar with the matter, in what could become the company’s first green loan. The debt could have a tenor of about five years and the proceeds would be used for capital expenditure, said the people, who declined to be named because the matter is private. The lenders include Bank of America Corp., HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. As per sources, no definite conclusion has been reached yet, and the particulars may still be altered. Data compiled by Bloomberg suggest that this would be the first time that Tata Steel receives a green loan. (Read More) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HCL Tech Q4 preview: PAT likely to post double-digit growth QoQ; to declare dividend, result on April 20 The next hot Q4 result in the IT sector is HCL Tech which will present its financial earnings on April 20. HCL's peers TCS and Infosys have already announced their Q4 results and they both have missed estimates cautioning investors in the sector going forward broadly. Will HCL Tech meet the same fate as its peers, this is something that everyone is wondering! Experts believe HCL may achieve its FY23 revenue and margins guidance. PAT is seen in double-digit percentage growth on both a sequentially and annual basis in Q4FY23. The company's board will also consider the first interim dividend for FY24 on Thursday. (Read More)