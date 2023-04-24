Stock Market LIVE: Indices expect a steady start as SGX Nifty trades higher

Oil prices slip on uncertainty over global economic outlook, rate hikes Oil prices slipped on Monday as concerns about rising interest rates, the global economy and the outlook for fuel demand outweighed support from the prospect of tighter supplies on OPEC supply cuts. Brent crude slipped 48 cents, or 0.6%, to $81.18 a barrel by 0045 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $77.39 a barrel, down 48 cents, also 0.6% lower. Both contracts fell more than 5% last week, their first weekly drop in five, as U.S. implied gasoline demand fell from a year ago, fuelling worries of a recession at the world's top oil consumer. (Read More)

Bank of Maharashtra board to consider fundraising of up to ₹7,500 crore for FY24; quarterly earnings report to be released today The Board of Directors of Bank of Maharashtra in its board meeting today i.e. on 24 April is aimed to raise capital for FY24 of up to ₹7,500 crore. The fundraising is aimed through various modes including follow-on-public offer, Qualified Institutional Placement(QIP), preferential issue, etc. The bank may also seek to raise capital through the issue of BASEL III or other such securities based on the methods approved in the meeting. The announcement to raise funds has come days after the lender claimed of reporting a credit growth of 29.59 percent at ₹1.75 lakh crore in the January-March period.

ICICI Bank Q4FY23 results: PAT rises by 30% to ₹9,122 Cr, NII grew by 40.2% ICICI Bank has declared its Q4FY23 earnings today. The bank recorded a consolidated net income of ₹53,922.75 Cr during Q4FY23, up by 25.88% YoY from ₹42,834.06 Cr during Q4FY22. ICICI Bank said its net expenses stood at ₹38,716.56 Cr during the quarter ended March 2023 as against ₹31,306.02 Cr during the same quarter of the previous financial year. The bank's operating profit (Profit before provisions and contingencies) stood at ₹15,206.19 Cr during the quarter under review, up by 31.90% YoY from ₹31,306.02 Cr during the year-ago quarter. The consolidated net profit of ICICI Bank reached ₹9,122 Cr during Q4FY23, up by 30% from ₹7018.71 Cr in Q4FY22. The EPS of ICICI Bank in Q4FY23 reached ₹13.84 as compared to ₹10.88 stood in the year-ago quarter.

Reliance Industries' profit after tax jumps over 18 pc to ₹21,327 crore in fourth quarter Reliance Industries (RIL) has posted an 18.3 per cent jump in its profit after tax to ₹21,327 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, against ₹18,021 crore in the year-ago period. According to a statement from RIL, gross revenue went up 2.8 per cent to ₹239,082 crore in the reviewed quarter, against ₹232,539 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped 21.8 per cent to ₹41,389 crore from ₹33,968 crore in the year-ago period. Depreciation of the company surged 43.2 per cent to ₹11,456 crore, against ₹8,001 crore in the corresponding period the previous year. Finance costs went up 33.1 per cent to ₹4,769 crore from ₹3,584 in the year-ago period. The capital expenditure for the year ended March 31, 2023, was ₹141,809 crore. The company said it achieved a record annual consolidated profit after tax at ₹74,088 crore in FY23 against ₹65,009 crore in FY22, which is up 14 per cent year-on-year. (ANI)

Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today - VRL Logistics, Mazagon Dock, Mahindra CIE Automotive Vaishali Parekh has recommended three intraday stocks for today, here we list out full details in regard to those day trading stocks for today: 1] VRL Logistics: Buy at ₹644, target ₹670, stop loss ₹634; 2] Mazagon Dock: Buy at ₹740, target ₹775, stop loss ₹725; and 3] Mahindra CIE Automotive: Buy at ₹373, target ₹387, stop loss ₹367.

Wipro to consider share buyback proposal on 27 April; scheduled to announce Q4FY23 numbers on the same day Wipro will be considering a proposal for the buyback of equity shares of the company this week. The IT giant's board of directors will be holding a two-day meeting to announce the fourth quarter results for FY23 and consider other key developments. In its regulatory filing on Sunday, Wipro said, "the Board of Directors of the Company will be considering a proposal to buyback equity shares of the Company and the matters necessary and incidental thereto..., at its meeting scheduled to be held over April 26 -27, 2023." Wipro is scheduled to announce Q4FY23 numbers on the last day of the meeting which is April 27. The buyback announcement will also take place on this day.