Stock Market LIVE: Indices set to open in positive; Asian shares surge

Over 13 lakh electric vehicles in use in India: Government India has a total of 13.34 lakh electric vehicles while the number of non-electric vehicles stood at 27.81 crore, Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar said on Tuesday. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Gurjar said the centre is taking a number of steps to promote the use of electric vehicles in India.

India's bioeconomy likely to touch USD 300 billion by 2030: Report India's bioeconomy is likely to touch USD 150 billion by 2025 and over USD 300 billion by 2030, a report said on Tuesday. The India BioEconomy Report 2022, based on the data on biotech sector's contribution to the economy, has been brought out by the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC). The report said the country's bioeconomy has reached over USD 80 billion in 2021, registering a 14.1 per cent growth over USD 70.2 billion in 2020. It said that India generated USD 219 million of bioeconomy daily, adding USD 80.12 billion in 2021l. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trade deficit with China widens despite move to cut dependency Just over two years after issuing a clarion call for building a self-reliant nation, India’s trade deficit with China is on the rise. From electrical machinery and spectacles to cars, railway parts, headphones, memory cards, inorganic chemicals and petroleum products, imports from China have reported a sharp spike in the first two months of the current fiscal. Imports from China grew by 12.75% in the first two months of the current fiscal; exports to China dropped 31%. (Full Report)

China reports more than 1,000 new COVID cases China reported 1,012 new coronavirus cases for July 19, of which 150 were symptomatic and 862 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. It was the first time the cases breached 1,000 since May 20. That compared with 776 new cases a day earlier - 237 symptomatic and 539 asymptomatic, which China counts separately. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Future Retail investors contest RIL rebranding stores A section of minority shareholders of Future Retail Ltd (FRL) has written to the government and the markets regulator opposing the rebranding of former Big Bazaar stores to ‘Smart Bazaar’ by Reliance Retail. They alleged that the move was an attempt to appropriate FRL’s brand value. (Full Report)

Netflix subscriber numbers drop two quarters in a row Netflix reported losing subscribers for the second quarter in a row Tuesday as the streaming giant battles fierce competition and viewer belt-tightening, but the company assured investors of better days ahead. The loss of 970,000 paying customers in the most recent quarter was not as big as expected, and left Netflix with just shy of 221 million subscribers. The company said in its earnings report that it had expected to gain a million paid subscribers in the current quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India cuts windfall tax on diesel, aviation fuel shipments India has cut a windfall tax on diesel and aviation fuel shipments by 2 rupees a liter, according to a government notification. New Delhi also cut the tax on domestically produced crude to 17,000 rupees a tonne, effective July 20. On July 1, India had imposed the windfall tax on oil producers and refiners who boosted product exports to gain from higher overseas margins.

Dollar loses steam The U.S. dollar retreated on Wednesday as the euro extended its overnight bounce on relief Europe might be able to avoid the worst fears concerning energy shortages, and on the chance the European Central Bank may deliver a more aggressive rate hike. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hong Kong, Shanghai surge at open Hong Kong stocks rallied at the open Wednesday on hopes that the current corporate earnings season will suggest companies are withstanding the impact of higher inflation and rising interest rates. The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.49%, or 307.36 points, to 20,968.42. The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.37%, or 12.12 points, to 3,291.55