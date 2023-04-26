Stock Market LIVE: Indices to come under pressure; SGX Nifty trades in red

AU Small Finance Bank reports highest quarterly profit of ₹425 crore in Q4; up 23 per cent AU Small Finance Bank on Tuesday reported its highest-ever quarterly profit of ₹425 crore in the March quarter, up 23 per cent year-on-year. The bank's net profit was ₹346 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its net profit for the full financial year 2022-23 stood at ₹1,428 crore, up 26 per cent year-on-year, the lender said in a statement. Bank's asset quality improved with gross NPA at 1.66 per cent in March 2023 as against 1.98 per cent in March 2022. Net NPA stood at 0.42 per cent of net advances in March 2023 as against 0.50 per cent in the year-ago period. It further said the net interest margin for 2022-23 was maintained at 6.1 per cent (including assigned/securitised book). (PTI)

Tata Consumer Q4: Net profit up 21% to ₹289 crore, a dividend of 845% declared FMCG Tata Consumers on Tuesday reported a rise of 21 per cent in consolidated net profit to ₹289.6 crore in the quarter ended 31 March, 2023. This is against ₹239 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The consolidated revenue from operations during the fourth quarter rose by 14 per cent to ₹3,619 crore, as compared to ₹3,175 crore in the year-ago period. The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹8.45 per equity share of ₹1 each (845%), for the financial year 2022-23, said Tata Consumer.

Microsoft Profit, Sales Top Estimates on Strong Cloud Demand Microsoft Corp. reported quarterly profit and sales that topped projections, fueled by resilient corporate cloud-computing demand, and gave an upbeat outlook for its nascent artificial intelligence services. Shares jumped more than 8% in late trading. The software maker said it will step up spending to bolster its cloud-data centers to meet customer demand for new AI tools, while keeping operating expenses in check. Microsoft has unveiled a procession of AI-based products and features in recent months, including a new internet search chatbot based on OpenAI’s technology. “We are committed to leading the AI platform wave and making the investments to support it," Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood said, noting that the company will spend enough on infrastructure to support systems for itself, for partner OpenAI and other customers. (Bloomberg)

Uday Kotak's board term likely under RBI's scrutiny as the appointment may go against the spirit of the regulation The Reserve Bank of India may be examining the proposal to re-appoint billionaire banker Uday Kotak as a non-executive director on the board of Kotak Mahindra Bank after his term ends in December, a person familiar with the matter said. On 21 April, 99% of the shareholders of Kotak Mahindra Bank voted in favour of naming Uday Kotak as the non-executive non-independent director of the bank after he steps down as the managing director and chief executive officer. Typically, the appointment of non-executive directors on a bank's boards does not require RBI's approval, with the primary responsibility of ensuring whether these directors meet the fit-and-proper criteria residing with the bank's board. But the regulator could intervene if it feels the appointment fails to meet its fit-and-proper criteria.

Adani Ports' move to buy back USD 130-million bonds an opportunistic exchange: S&P Global Ratings Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) decision to buy back as much as USD 130 million of its July 2024 bonds is an opportunistic exchange, reflecting the company's proactive management of upcoming debt maturities in advance, S&P Global Ratings said on Tuesday. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Monday started the first debt buyback programme since billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate was targeted by a US short-seller in January. "The Indian ports and logistics operator plans to buy back up to USD 130 million per quarter of its notes. "...the transaction, if accepted by investors, will facilitate Adani Ports' strategy to reduce refinancing risks," the rating agency said. APSEZ floated a tender to buy back as much as USD 130 million of its July 2024 bonds and similar amounts in each of the next four quarters, it had said in an exchange filing, as it looks to regain investor confidence by showing that its liquidity position is comfortable. (PTI)

Bajaj Auto posts single-digit drop of 2.5% in Q4 PAT to ₹1,433 cr on lower sales, revenue up 12% YoY Two-wheelers and commercial vehicles maker, Bajaj Auto despite witnessing a single-digit drop in PAT due to lower sales, beats Street's estimates for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The auto giant posted a net profit of ₹1,433 crore in Q4FY23, as against a profit of ₹1,469 crore in the same period a year ago, registering a single-digit drop of 2.5%. The bottom-line front was impacted by lower sales. From December 2022 quarter where PAT stood much higher at ₹1,491 crore, Bajaj Auto's net profit dipped by nearly 4% in Q4FY23. EBITDA came in at ₹1,718 crore in the quarter under review, rising by a whopping 26% from ₹1,366 crore in Q4FY22 but lower by 3% from ₹1,777 crore in Q3FY23.