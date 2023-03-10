Stock Market LIVE: Indices to fall at start as SGX Nifty is trading in the red

India's fuel demand hits 24-year high in February: Report As industrial activity in Asia's third-largest economy is boosted by cheap Russian oil, the fuel demand in India hit its highest level in at least 24 years in February, according to data showed on Thursday. The consumption of fuel rose by more than 5% to 4.82 million barrels pre-day (18.5 million tonnes) in February, its 15th consecutive year-on-year rise. The demand was the highest recorded in data compiled by the Indian Oil Ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) from 1998, Reuters reported. (Read More)

Tata Motors subsidiary Tata Technologies files DRHP with SEBI for IPO Tata Technologies Ltd., a subsidiary of Tata Motors Ltd., has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering. We wish to inform you that Tata Technologies Limited (“Tata Technologies"), a subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited, has informed the Company that it has today filed a draft red herring prospectus dated March 9, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for an initial public offering, Tata Motors informed via an exchange filing on 9 March. (Read More) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Competition Commission of India squeezed by vacancies and growing workload, running with just two members A void at the top rung of India’s competition agency underscores a chronic resource crunch and is undermining its capacity to regulate major companies in the world’s fifth-largest economy. The Competition Commission of India, which has imposed million-dollar penalties on Alphabet Inc.’s Google to Amazon.com Inc., is functioning with just two members — half the sanctioned strength and one short of a quorum. It’s also still missing a chairperson, four months after the previous chairperson retired and seven months since the search for his replacement began. (Read More)