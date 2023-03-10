Stock Market LIVE: Indices to fall at start as SGX Nifty is trading in the red

Investors will keep an eye on Friday's US employment report. Data released on Thursday showed U.S. jobless claims rose 11% last week - the largest increase in five months. Any signs of cracks in the tight labour market is good news as far as the Fed is concerned and investors will get a hint about future rate hikes.
10 Mar 2023, 07:26 AM IST
India's fuel demand hits 24-year high in February: Report
As industrial activity in Asia's third-largest economy is boosted by cheap Russian oil, the fuel demand in India hit its highest level in at least 24 years in February, according to data showed on Thursday.
The consumption of fuel rose by more than 5% to 4.82 million barrels pre-day (18.5 million tonnes) in February, its 15th consecutive year-on-year rise. The demand was the highest recorded in data compiled by the Indian Oil Ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) from 1998, Reuters reported. (Read More)
10 Mar 2023, 07:23 AM IST
Tata Motors subsidiary Tata Technologies files DRHP with SEBI for IPO
Tata Technologies Ltd., a subsidiary of Tata Motors Ltd., has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering.
We wish to inform you that Tata Technologies Limited (“Tata Technologies"), a subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited, has informed the Company that it has today filed a draft red herring prospectus dated March 9, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for an initial public offering, Tata Motors informed via an exchange filing on 9 March. (Read More)
10 Mar 2023, 07:19 AM IST
Competition Commission of India squeezed by vacancies and growing workload, running with just two members
A void at the top rung of India’s competition agency underscores a chronic resource crunch and is undermining its capacity to regulate major companies in the world’s fifth-largest economy.
The Competition Commission of India, which has imposed million-dollar penalties on Alphabet Inc.’s Google to Amazon.com Inc., is functioning with just two members — half the sanctioned strength and one short of a quorum. It’s also still missing a chairperson, four months after the previous chairperson retired and seven months since the search for his replacement began. (Read More)
10 Mar 2023, 07:18 AM IST
Wall Street falls on Thursday with banks tumbling, pre-jobs report jitters
Wall Street fell on Thursday, with bank stocks dragging all three major stock indexes down as investors worried that a jobs report on Friday could spur aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
All three major U.S. stock indexes slid between 1.7% and 2.1% after lender SVB Financial Group announced a $1.75 billion share sale to shore up its balance sheet. This sparked a broad sell-off as investors prepared for the Labor Department's hotly anticipated February jobs data, expected before the bell on Friday.
Stocks had risen early in the session after data showed jobless claims increased by the most in five months last week, providing some hopes for a looser labour market, which could dampen inflation.
But investors remained focused mostly on Friday's closely watched non-farm payrolls report for February with expectations for a large wage increase on their minds. Hawkish comments this week from Fed Chair Jerome Powell had exacerbated concerns about upcoming interest rate hikes.
Traders were betting that chances of a 50 basis point rate hike at the Fed's March meeting were around 80%, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool, up sharply from a probability of 31% before Powell's Tuesday and Wednesday appearances in Congress. (Reuters)