Stock Market LIVE: Indices to open on a muted note; SGX Nifty trading flat

GMR-ADP partnership to lure global brands to Indian airports The GMR Group is working on upgrading the retail experience at its airports worldwide by leveraging the expertise of its French partner Groupe ADP, a top company executive said. “We want to use Groupe ADP’s expertise in design to create next-generation retail areas at airports so that the Indian consumer spends more at Indian airports rather than at hubs outside, which have cannibalized the demand from Indian consumers," said Saurabh Chawla, executive director, finance and strategy at GMR Infrastructure. “We want to use their expertise in attracting the best of brands to GMR airports, housed in freshly designed retail areas. Imagine their negotiating power to attract global brands. Ours (relationship with ADP) is not a financial relationship. It is an industrial partnership," Chawla said in an interview. (Read More)

Infosys woes spark selloff in stocks of tech firms following a slew of price and ratings downgrades The bear onslaught on 10 technology stocks comprising the Nifty IT index wiped ₹1.03 trillion off investor wealth, with Infosys Ltd alone accounting for a little more than half of the losses, following a slew of price and ratings downgrades after the software major disappointed investors with its sales forecast for the current year, amid a banking crisis in key export markets such as the US. Infosys investors were left poorer by ₹54,305 crore on Monday after the stock plummeted to a 52-week low of ₹1,185.30. It recovered from there to close 9.4% down at ₹1,258.2, the sharpest fall in three years. The result came a day after India’s largest software exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) missed Street estimates on revenue and profit. Infosys forecast FY24 sales to grow 4-7%, disappointing investors. (Read More) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bank of India board to meet today to discuss ₹6,500 crore fundraising plan Bank of India (BoI) is set to discuss the possibility of raising capital up to ₹6,500 crore at its upcoming board meeting on Tuesday. Earlier, BoI stated in a filing to the stock exchanges that its board will contemplate raising funds through various channels such as issuing bonds and equity capital for the fiscal year 2023-24. During its upcoming meeting, the Bank of India's board will review the possibility of raising ₹4,500 crore through various means of issuing fresh equity capital such as preferential issues, rights issues, qualified institutional placements, or follow-on public offers. (Read More)

Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today - Bajaj Finance, Bank of Baroda, and M&M Vaishali Parekh has recommended three buy or sell stocks for today, here we list out full details in regard to those intraday stocks: 1] Bajaj Finance: Buy at ₹5961, target ₹6100, stop loss ₹5900; 2] Bank of Baroda: Buy at ₹176, target ₹185, stop loss ₹173; and 3] Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M): Buy at ₹1212, target ₹1245, stop loss ₹1195. (Read More) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘The great return’ is on as the allure of startups fades; accepting similar or even reduced salaries Executives who quit their stable jobs for the allure of startup life, with lucrative stock options and impressive job titles, are flocking back to their former employers, accepting similar or even reduced salaries, as they choose job security over the tantalizing prospects of the fledgeling startups. “Many who left traditional firms to join startups are returning to established companies. They are moving at the same pay scale and, in some cases, even taking a 15-20% pay cut. Those taking the pay cuts have not been fired and want to work for more stable jobs," said Anshul Lodha, head of recruitment firm Page Executive, India. (Read More)

Avalon Technologies IPO listing date today. Experts predict flat debut of shares Avalon Technologies IPO listing date has been fixed on 18th April 2023 i.e. today. As per the information available on the official website of BSE — bseindia.com — the equity shares of Avalon Technologies Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Indian exchanges (BSE and NSE) in the list of 'B' group of securities. According to primary and secondary market experts, the public issue worth ₹865 crore received a lacklustre response from investors across categories as the issue was highly-priced. They went on to add that a higher valuation may foil chances of higher premiums for the allottees as Avalon Technologies shares may have a flat debut on Dalal Street today. (Read More) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}