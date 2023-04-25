Stock Market LIVE: Indices to open on a positive note; SGX Nifty in green

HDFC Bank to acquire 20% or more in Griha Pte, gets Singapore regulatory nod HDFC Bank on Monday announced that it to acquire a 20 per cent or more stake in Griha Pte, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HDFC Investments, after it has received regulatory clearance from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). “Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) vide its e-mail dated April 24, 2023 to Griha Pte, has granted its approval for acquisition of shares in Griha Pte. by HDFC Bank, which would result in HDFC Bank – (i) acquiring or holding, directly or indirectly, 20% or more of the issued share capital of Griha Pte.; or (ii) controlling, directly or indirectly, 20% or more of Griha Pte," said HDFC Bank in a regulatory filing. Griha Pte, founded in 2012, is a private equity fund manager headquartered in Singapore and registered with MAS. The entity is a foreign step-down subsidiary of the Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC). (Read More)

Telcos unlikely to raise tariffs until 2024 general elections; price hikes to now happen only in FY25. Telecom operators are unlikely to raise tariffs in the current fiscal year due to intensifying competition in the postpaid segment and looming general elections, weighing on average revenue per user (ARPU), according to analysts and industry insiders, who expect price hikes to now happen only in FY25. "We expect some delay in tariff hikes amid the recent rise in competitive intensity, which may moderate growth in ARPU. We expect a tariff hike by FY25," said analysts at Emkay India Equities Research, even though they noted the need for an increase in tariffs since telcos were not earning the required rate of return and would have to recover the investments made towards implementing 5G networks. A moderate tariff hike in the near term is unlikely to ease the cash flow troubles of the financially struggling Vodafone Idea Ltd, even though it could benefit the top two companies, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

Welspun India to discuss share buyback, dividend during meeting along with Q4FY23 results on 27 April Welspun India will discuss buying back its equity shares and dividend announcement during its meeting scheduled on April 27, the company said in its stock filing on Monday. The company will also announce its Q4FY23 results after the completion of its board meeting. Despite closing 0.49% down at ₹83.06 apiece on Monday, the company shares have been rallying since the announcement of the date of board meeting to declare Q4 results. The company had a market capitalisation of ₹7,514.65 crore on BSE on Monday. It has closed the trading window for all the designated person, insiders and their relatives to prevent insider trading.