Stock Market LIVE: Indices to open on a positive note; SGX Nifty in green

Domestic equity benchmarks ended with decent gains on Monday with significant support coming from banking and financial heavyweights. The market has been under pressure amid lingering concerns over rate hikes and their impact on global economic growth. Global cues will remain a dominant factor for the Indian market.
25 Apr 2023, 07:39 AM IST
HDFC Bank to acquire 20% or more in Griha Pte, gets Singapore regulatory nod
HDFC Bank on Monday announced that it to acquire a 20 per cent or more stake in Griha Pte, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HDFC Investments, after it has received regulatory clearance from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).
“Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) vide its e-mail dated April 24, 2023 to Griha Pte, has granted its approval for acquisition of shares in Griha Pte. by HDFC Bank, which would result in HDFC Bank – (i) acquiring or holding, directly or indirectly, 20% or more of the issued share capital of Griha Pte.; or (ii) controlling, directly or indirectly, 20% or more of Griha Pte," said HDFC Bank in a regulatory filing.
Griha Pte, founded in 2012, is a private equity fund manager headquartered in Singapore and registered with MAS. The entity is a foreign step-down subsidiary of the Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC). (Read More)
25 Apr 2023, 07:38 AM IST
Telcos unlikely to raise tariffs until 2024 general elections; price hikes to now happen only in FY25.
Telecom operators are unlikely to raise tariffs in the current fiscal year due to intensifying competition in the postpaid segment and looming general elections, weighing on average revenue per user (ARPU), according to analysts and industry insiders, who expect price hikes to now happen only in FY25.
“We expect some delay in tariff hikes amid the recent rise in competitive intensity, which may moderate growth in ARPU. We expect a tariff hike by FY25," said analysts at Emkay India Equities Research, even though they noted the need for an increase in tariffs since telcos were not earning the required rate of return and would have to recover the investments made towards implementing 5G networks. A moderate tariff hike in the near term is unlikely to ease the cash flow troubles of the financially struggling Vodafone Idea Ltd, even though it could benefit the top two companies, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. (Read More)
25 Apr 2023, 07:20 AM IST
Welspun India to discuss share buyback, dividend during meeting along with Q4FY23 results on 27 April
Welspun India will discuss buying back its equity shares and dividend announcement during its meeting scheduled on April 27, the company said in its stock filing on Monday. The company will also announce its Q4FY23 results after the completion of its board meeting.
Despite closing 0.49% down at ₹83.06 apiece on Monday, the company shares have been rallying since the announcement of the date of board meeting to declare Q4 results. The company had a market capitalisation of ₹7,514.65 crore on BSE on Monday. It has closed the trading window for all the designated person, insiders and their relatives to prevent insider trading. (Read More)
25 Apr 2023, 07:18 AM IST
Wall Street stocks stand still on Monday ahead of raft of earnings, economic data
Wall Street remained stuck in its standstill Monday, and stocks again moved only modestly ahead of reports that could offer more direction on where the economy and corporate profits are heading.
The S&P 500 edged up by 3.52 points, or 0.1%, to 4,137.04 after barely budging last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 66.44, or 0.2%, to 33,875.40, while the Nasdaq composite slipped 35.25, or 0.3%, to 12,037.20.
Coca-Cola slipped 0.2% after it reported stronger-than-expected profit for the first quarter but refrained from raising forecasts for sales and other measures for the full year. It was the only company in the S&P 500 to report Monday morning, but more than 170 others are scheduled to follow it this week.
The question is whether they can top the low bar that Wall Street has set for them, and what CEOs say about their prospects for profits later this year. Analysts expect S&P 500 companies to report their worst drop in earnings since the spring of 2020, when the pandemic paralyzed the economy.
Some of Wall Street’s most influential companies are set to report this week, including Microsoft on Tuesday and Amazon on Thursday. Several of these Big Tech stocks were among the heaviest weights on the market. Microsoft fell 1.4%, and Amazon dipped 0.7%. (AP)