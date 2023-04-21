Stock Market LIVE: Indices to start on a stable note; SGX Nifty trades in green

21 Apr 2023, 08:05 AM IST
Group of Seven (G7) countries are considering near-total ban of exports to Russia, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing Japanese government sources.
21 Apr 2023, 07:59 AM IST
India’s Economy Signals Resilience in March Even as Exports and Unemployment Dim Outlook
India’s economic activity stayed resilient in March though the weakening pace of exports and an increase in unemployment dimmed the outlook for the country that’s surpassing China as the most populous nation.
While the needle on a dial measuring the so-called Animal Spirits was unchanged at 5 for a third straight month, a jump in collections from taxes levied on consumption showed Asia’s third-largest economy was ticking along. That’s the reading from the overall activity tracker comprising of eight high-frequency indicators compiled by Bloomberg.
The readings come in the backdrop of the Reserve Bank of India pausing rates for the first time since May to evaluate the impact of 250 basis points in rate increases so far and to support growth. Retail and wholesale price-gains have eased on still-elevated rates, spurring calls for a longer pause. (Bloomberg)
21 Apr 2023, 07:48 AM IST
NCLT okays resolution plan worth ₹250 crore for Unimark Remedies
The National Company Law Tribunal in its order on Wednesday approved the resolution plan for Unimark Remedies, which was submitted by a consortium of Asset Reconstruction Company (India), Intas Pharmaceutical and Shamrock Pharmachemi.
The court had reserved its order for approving the resolution plan on 9 February.
A bench led by Justices Kishore Velumpalli and Prabhat Kumar held that the resolution plan has been approved. The resolution plan is not in contravention of any provisions of the section 29A of the Code and is in accordance with the law. (Read More)
21 Apr 2023, 07:39 AM IST
Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today - Tata Motors, Cummins India, EI Hotel
Vaishali Parekh has recommended three day trading stocks for today, here we list out full details in regard to those intraday stocks:
1] Tata Motors: Buy at ₹476, target ₹492, stop loss ₹470;
2] Cummins India: Buy at ₹1559, target ₹1605, stop loss ₹1535; and
3] EIHOTEL or EIH: Buy at ₹171, target ₹176, stop loss ₹169. (Read More)
21 Apr 2023, 07:28 AM IST
HCL Tech posts 11% growth in Q4 PAT to ₹3,983 cr, constant currency revenue down 1.2% sequentially
HCL Technologies beats estimates in terms of profitability for the fourth quarter of FY23. The company garnered a consolidated net profit of ₹3,983 crore in Q4FY23 compared to a profit of ₹3,593 crore a year ago same period, registering a growth of 10.85%. However, sequentially, the PAT dropped by 2.8% from ₹4,096 crore in Q3 of FY23.
The company's EBIT came in at ₹4,836 crore, accounting for 18.1% of revenue in Q4FY23. The operating profit was down by 7.5% QoQ, however, it saw a growth of 18.8% YoY.
Moreover, HCL Tech's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹26,606 crore in Q4FY23, rising by 17.74% from ₹22,597 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal. Compared to December 2022 quarter where revenue stood at ₹26,700 crore, the latest figure is down by marginally 0.4%. (Read More)
21 Apr 2023, 07:22 AM IST
RBI releases minutes of MPC meet for April 2023 policy; inflation remains a concern along with risk of runway faced by central banks
Hinting for another repo rate hikes in the coming time, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, said that the fight against inflation is far from over. In the minutes of the meeting of the April 2023 policy which was released on Thursday, the RBI governor also talked about global uncertainty and the risk of runway faced by central banks across the world.
Notably, amid expectations of another rate hike of around 25 basis points, the Reserve Bank of India chose to keep the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) unchanged art 6.50 per cent. Other than this, RBI also kept the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent, whereas, the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate also remain unchanged at 6.75 per cent.
Following are the key highlights of RBI minutes (Read More)
21 Apr 2023, 07:21 AM IST
US stock market on Thursday : Tesla, AT&T help drag Wall Street lower amidst mixed earnings reports from big companies
Stocks on Wall Street dipped Thursday following mixed earnings reports from big companies and more signals the U.S. economy may be slowing.
The S&P 500 fell 24.73, or 0.6%, to 4,129.79 after drifting listlessly earlier this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 110.39, or 0.3%, to 33,786.62, while the Nasdaq composite dropped 97.67, or 0.8%, to 12,059.56.
Tesla weighed heavily on the market for a second straight day on worries about how much profit it’s making on each of its electric vehicles. It dropped 9.7% after reporting revenue for the first three months of the year that fell short of analysts’ expectations as it repeatedly cut prices on its models.
Tesla's cutting prices “is good for inflation," said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “But for the market, the question has to be: You’re cutting prices again, it seems like we’re not seeing enough demand on the auto side."
“It's still working its way through the system, higher rates for everyone. It’s more costly to buy a car, more costly to buy a house from a financing perspective."
Several banks also dropped after reporting weaker profits and revenue than expected, including KeyCorp and Zions Bancorp. The spotlight has been particularly harsh on smaller and mid-sized banks amid worries their customers may pull out deposits following the second- and third-largest U.S. bank failures in history last month. (AP)