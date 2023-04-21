Stock Market LIVE: Indices to start on a stable note; SGX Nifty trades in green

Group of Seven (G7) countries are considering near-total ban of exports to Russia Group of Seven (G7) countries are considering near-total ban of exports to Russia, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing Japanese government sources.

India’s Economy Signals Resilience in March Even as Exports and Unemployment Dim Outlook India’s economic activity stayed resilient in March though the weakening pace of exports and an increase in unemployment dimmed the outlook for the country that’s surpassing China as the most populous nation. While the needle on a dial measuring the so-called Animal Spirits was unchanged at 5 for a third straight month, a jump in collections from taxes levied on consumption showed Asia’s third-largest economy was ticking along. That’s the reading from the overall activity tracker comprising of eight high-frequency indicators compiled by Bloomberg. The readings come in the backdrop of the Reserve Bank of India pausing rates for the first time since May to evaluate the impact of 250 basis points in rate increases so far and to support growth. Retail and wholesale price-gains have eased on still-elevated rates, spurring calls for a longer pause. (Bloomberg) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NCLT okays resolution plan worth ₹250 crore for Unimark Remedies The National Company Law Tribunal in its order on Wednesday approved the resolution plan for Unimark Remedies, which was submitted by a consortium of Asset Reconstruction Company (India), Intas Pharmaceutical and Shamrock Pharmachemi. The court had reserved its order for approving the resolution plan on 9 February. A bench led by Justices Kishore Velumpalli and Prabhat Kumar held that the resolution plan has been approved. The resolution plan is not in contravention of any provisions of the section 29A of the Code and is in accordance with the law. (Read More)

Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today - Tata Motors, Cummins India, EI Hotel Vaishali Parekh has recommended three day trading stocks for today, here we list out full details in regard to those intraday stocks: 1] Tata Motors: Buy at ₹476, target ₹492, stop loss ₹470; 2] Cummins India: Buy at ₹1559, target ₹1605, stop loss ₹1535; and 3] EIHOTEL or EIH: Buy at ₹171, target ₹176, stop loss ₹169. (Read More) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HCL Tech posts 11% growth in Q4 PAT to ₹3,983 cr, constant currency revenue down 1.2% sequentially HCL Technologies beats estimates in terms of profitability for the fourth quarter of FY23. The company garnered a consolidated net profit of ₹3,983 crore in Q4FY23 compared to a profit of ₹3,593 crore a year ago same period, registering a growth of 10.85%. However, sequentially, the PAT dropped by 2.8% from ₹4,096 crore in Q3 of FY23. The company's EBIT came in at ₹4,836 crore, accounting for 18.1% of revenue in Q4FY23. The operating profit was down by 7.5% QoQ, however, it saw a growth of 18.8% YoY. Moreover, HCL Tech's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹26,606 crore in Q4FY23, rising by 17.74% from ₹22,597 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal. Compared to December 2022 quarter where revenue stood at ₹26,700 crore, the latest figure is down by marginally 0.4%. (Read More)

RBI releases minutes of MPC meet for April 2023 policy; inflation remains a concern along with risk of runway faced by central banks Hinting for another repo rate hikes in the coming time, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, said that the fight against inflation is far from over. In the minutes of the meeting of the April 2023 policy which was released on Thursday, the RBI governor also talked about global uncertainty and the risk of runway faced by central banks across the world. Notably, amid expectations of another rate hike of around 25 basis points, the Reserve Bank of India chose to keep the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) unchanged art 6.50 per cent. Other than this, RBI also kept the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent, whereas, the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate also remain unchanged at 6.75 per cent. Following are the key highlights of RBI minutes (Read More) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}