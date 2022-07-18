Stock Market LIVE: Indices flat in pre-opening; HDFC, JSPL in focus

Pre-packaged rice, flour to get dearer as revised GST kicks in from today Consumers will now have to shell out more for rice, wheat and flour, among other items if branded and packed in a unit container from Monday as the revised Goods and Services Tax comes into effect. Pre-packaged and labelled pulses, and cereals like rice, wheat, and flour (atta) will now attract GST at the rate of 5 per cent when branded and packed in a unit container. Other items that will be dearer are printing, writing or drawing ink, knives with cutting blades, paper knives, pencil sharpeners and blades, spoons, forks, ladles, skimmers, and cake-servers. These items would now attract 18 per cent instead of 12 per cent.

Update from Asia-Oceania markets Shanghai Composite index gained 0.7% to 3,251.54. In Seoul, the Kospi jumped 1.4% to 2,363.36. Australia's S&P/ASX 500 added 0.5% to 6,637.50. New Zealand shares edged higher even after the government reported that inflation hit a 32-year high of 7.3% in the April-June quarter. It was 6.9% in the previous quarter.

President election: 4,800 MPs and MLAs will vote today to elect 15th President of India National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and joint opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha are the two contesting candidates for election to the Office of the President.

Investors Bet Euro Will Continue Slide to $0.9, Survey Finds Just 16% of 792 respondents in the latest Pulse survey say Europe will likely manage to dodge an economic downturn over the next six months, with 69% betting that the single currency will slide to $0.9 rather than claw back to $1.1. To make matters worse, the political storm in the euro area's third-largest economy may spur a new era of market fragmentation. Some 21% of MLIV readers say the spread between 10-year Italian and German bonds would have to blow out to more than 500 basis points -- the highest since the 2012 debt crisis -- before the ECB steps in.

Ukraine conflict, inflation worry Indian households With fears around the Covid pandemic waning, Indian households are now reporting growing concerns around the conflict in Ukraine, the state of the economy and unprecedented high inflation, according to Kantar’s Global Issues Barometer survey. Read more

Reliance Securities gives Minda Industries a 'BUY' rating Reliance Securities Market Lens on July 18 said, "Minda Industries enjoys leadership in 4W and 2W switches segment with 55% and 65% market share, respectively. It is also the leader in domestic acoustic segment with 47% market share." It added, "We expect strong rebound in automobile production post semiconductor shortage easing out in 2HFY23, to act as a key driver for the company in FY23E. Moreover, higher content per vehicle, value addition on the back of premiumization, capacity addition of high-margin segments would be the key triggers for MNDA's revenue growth outperformance and healthy earnings growth going forward. We have a BUY rating on MNDA, with a Target Price of Rs1,150."

HDFC Bank to mull units listing only after merger HDFC Bank Ltd will consider public listings of its brokerage and non-banking financial company (NBFC) units only after the completion of a merger with parent HDFC Ltd, said the bank’s managing director and chief executive, Sashidhar Jagdishan. This April, the country’s top private lender announced its merger with HDFC to create a financial behemoth. The deal is expected to take 18-24 months to complete.

India crosses 200-crore COVID-19 vaccine doses mark India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative doses administered surpassed the 200-crore mark on Sunday, 18 months after it began the drive to combat the deadly epidemic that has claimed over 5.25 lakh lives in the country so far.

Asian markets early morning cues On Monday's session, the Japanese Nikkei is up 0.54 per cent, Hong King's Hang Seng is down 2.19 per cent whereas Chinese Shanghai is up 0.22 per cent. SGX Nifty is trading flat.

Sri Lanka President Wickremesinghe declares emergency Sri Lanka's acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a state of emergency in the country, according to a government notice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Steady Near 11-Month Low Gold is holding near an 11-month low as traders assess the strength in the US dollar amid concerns over global growth, as well as the outlook for inflation and interest rate hikes. Bullion just capped its fifth straight weekly loss, the longest streak of such declines in almost four years

Oil price drops Oil prices fell $1 in early trading in Asia on Monday, cutting into gains from Friday, as attention turned back to rising COVID-19 cases in China and the prospect of lockdowns again reducing fuel demand in the world's top oil importing nation.