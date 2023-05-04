Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty expect muted start; SGX Nifty trades lower

On expected lines, Fed increased the interest rates by 25 bps. However, Fed Chairman did not make a clear hint about future interest rate hikes. Investors had expected this to be the final rate hike in this cycle as higher interest rates can push the already-fragile economy into recession.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions again files draft papers for IPO; cuts fresh issue size to ₹750 crore TVS Supply Chain Solutions, part of TVS Mobility Group, has re-filed draft IPO papers with capital markets regulator Sebi and cut the fresh issuance size to ₹750 crore from ₹2,000 crore planned earlier. The company, which got approval from Sebi in May 2022 to float the initial public offering (IPO), did not launch the issue amid weak market conditions. It had earlier filed its draft papers in February 2022. As per the rules, a firm gets one year to hit the primary market after receiving approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). In case a firm fails to launch an IPO during this period, it has to refile the prospectus with the regulator to seek fresh clearance. (PTI) Share Via

Hero MotoCorp cuts price of VIDA V1 e-scooter, to scale up presence in 100 cities this year Hero MotoCorp has announced to scale up the presence of its electric scooter range under the VIDA brand to 100 Indian cities this year. The company said it will utilise its existing dealer network to rapidly scale up electric vehicle operations across the country. The automaker has also announced a cut of around ₹20,000 in the prices of VIDA V1 Plus and VIDA V1 Pro scooters. After the price cut, VIDA V1 Plus and VIDA V1 Pro will now cost ₹1,19,900 and ₹1,39,900 respectively (ex-showroom price pan-India, including portable charger and FAME II subsidy). (Read More) Share Via

Adani Group's auditor Shah Dhandharia resigns following Hindenburg report A small Ahmedabad-based chartered accountancy firm, whose appointment was questioned by a US short seller in its scathing report against the conglomerate run by billionaire Gautam Adani, has resigned due to "pre-occupation", Adani Total Gas Ltd said. Hindenburg Research in its January 24 report that levelled allegations of fraud, stock manipulation and money laundering against the Adani group, had also raised the issue of the size and capability of the firms auditing the conglomerate. Adani group has repeatedly denied all allegations. (Read More) Share Via

Indian-origin Ajay Banga is next World Bank president Indian-origin Ajay Banga has been confirmed as the next President of the World Bank. The World Bank's 25-member executive board on Wednesday elected former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to a five-year term as president, effective 2 June. The World Bank said in a statement: “The Board looks forward to working with Mr Banga on the World Bank Group Evolution process." Ajay Banga, 63, was nominated for the post by US President Joe Biden in late February. In a statement, Joe Biden said, “I want to congratulate Ajay Banga -- my nominee for the next President of the World Bank -- on his resounding approval by the Bank's Board of Governors. (Read More) Share Via

Titan Q4 Results: Net profit up 50% to ₹734 crore, revenue from operations up by 25%, dividend declared Titan Company on Wednesday reported a rise of 50 per cent in standalone net profit to ₹734 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹491 crore in the year ago period. The revenue from operations rose by 25 per cent to ₹8,753 crore in the quarter under review from ₹6,977 crore in the year ago period. The company's board has recommended a dividend of ₹10 per equity share of ₹1 each which shall be paid on or after the seventh day from the conclusion of the 39th Annual General Meeting subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company. (Read More) Share Via

Services growth at 13-year high in April; mainly driven by the finance and insurance sectors India’s services sector recorded its strongest output growth in nearly 13 years in April, driven by the finance and insurance sectors, a private survey showed, even as price pressures intensified and job creation stagnated. The S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to 62 in April from 57.8 in March, signalling the fastest expansion in output since mid-2010. A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity. India’s economy has shown promising signs of growth, with record-high goods and services tax collections and other impressive metrics despite the ongoing global economic uncertainties. However, challenges remain, with the unemployment rate climbing to a four-month high and global crude oil prices remaining volatile. (Read More) Share Via

Wall Street ends down on Wednesday on nagging uncertainty about Fed rate path; Fed raises rates by 25 basis points U.S. stocks ended lower on Wednesday, reversing gains after comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell left investors wondering what the U.S. central bank's next move would be with interest rate hikes. Indexes initially held onto gains following the Fed's statement. It increased interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, as expected, and signaled it could pause further hikes. The unanimous decision lifted the U.S. central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate to the 5.00%-5.25% range, the 10th consecutive increase since March 2022. Stocks started to swoon after the press conference following the statement. Powell said the Fed still views inflation as too high, and said it was too soon to say the rate hike cycle is over. "The Fed continues to walk the tightrope, and that is they're trying to strike a balance between their inflation-fighting credibility while trying to engineer a soft landing," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston. All of the major S&P 500 sectors ended lower, with energy and financials down the most. The KBW regional banking index was down 0.9%, extending this week's sharp losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 270.29 points, or 0.8%, to 33,414.24, the S&P 500 lost 28.83 points, or 0.70%, to 4,090.75 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 55.18 points, or 0.46%, to 12,025.33. Heading into the session, investors had been anxious for any signals from the U.S. central bank on whether Wednesday's increase would be the last hike for now. (Reuters) Share Via