Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty expect muted start; SGX Nifty trades lower

TVS Supply Chain Solutions again files draft papers for IPO; cuts fresh issue size to ₹750 crore TVS Supply Chain Solutions, part of TVS Mobility Group, has re-filed draft IPO papers with capital markets regulator Sebi and cut the fresh issuance size to ₹750 crore from ₹2,000 crore planned earlier. The company, which got approval from Sebi in May 2022 to float the initial public offering (IPO), did not launch the issue amid weak market conditions. It had earlier filed its draft papers in February 2022. As per the rules, a firm gets one year to hit the primary market after receiving approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). In case a firm fails to launch an IPO during this period, it has to refile the prospectus with the regulator to seek fresh clearance. (PTI)

Hero MotoCorp cuts price of VIDA V1 e-scooter, to scale up presence in 100 cities this year Hero MotoCorp has announced to scale up the presence of its electric scooter range under the VIDA brand to 100 Indian cities this year. The company said it will utilise its existing dealer network to rapidly scale up electric vehicle operations across the country. The automaker has also announced a cut of around ₹20,000 in the prices of VIDA V1 Plus and VIDA V1 Pro scooters. After the price cut, VIDA V1 Plus and VIDA V1 Pro will now cost ₹1,19,900 and ₹1,39,900 respectively (ex-showroom price pan-India, including portable charger and FAME II subsidy).

Adani Group's auditor Shah Dhandharia resigns following Hindenburg report A small Ahmedabad-based chartered accountancy firm, whose appointment was questioned by a US short seller in its scathing report against the conglomerate run by billionaire Gautam Adani, has resigned due to "pre-occupation", Adani Total Gas Ltd said. Hindenburg Research in its January 24 report that levelled allegations of fraud, stock manipulation and money laundering against the Adani group, had also raised the issue of the size and capability of the firms auditing the conglomerate. Adani group has repeatedly denied all allegations.

Indian-origin Ajay Banga is next World Bank president Indian-origin Ajay Banga has been confirmed as the next President of the World Bank. The World Bank's 25-member executive board on Wednesday elected former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to a five-year term as president, effective 2 June. The World Bank said in a statement: "The Board looks forward to working with Mr Banga on the World Bank Group Evolution process." Ajay Banga, 63, was nominated for the post by US President Joe Biden in late February. In a statement, Joe Biden said, "I want to congratulate Ajay Banga -- my nominee for the next President of the World Bank -- on his resounding approval by the Bank's Board of Governors.

Titan Q4 Results: Net profit up 50% to ₹734 crore, revenue from operations up by 25%, dividend declared Titan Company on Wednesday reported a rise of 50 per cent in standalone net profit to ₹734 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹491 crore in the year ago period. The revenue from operations rose by 25 per cent to ₹8,753 crore in the quarter under review from ₹6,977 crore in the year ago period. The company's board has recommended a dividend of ₹10 per equity share of ₹1 each which shall be paid on or after the seventh day from the conclusion of the 39th Annual General Meeting subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company.

Services growth at 13-year high in April; mainly driven by the finance and insurance sectors India's services sector recorded its strongest output growth in nearly 13 years in April, driven by the finance and insurance sectors, a private survey showed, even as price pressures intensified and job creation stagnated. The S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to 62 in April from 57.8 in March, signalling the fastest expansion in output since mid-2010. A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity. India's economy has shown promising signs of growth, with record-high goods and services tax collections and other impressive metrics despite the ongoing global economic uncertainties. However, challenges remain, with the unemployment rate climbing to a four-month high and global crude oil prices remaining volatile.