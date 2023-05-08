Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty expect steady start; SGX Nifty trades higher

Foreign investors have made strong buying in Indian equities in May as FPIs have pumped in ₹10,850 crore, while FIIs have bought ₹5,528 crore. Sensex and Nifty 50 ended the previous week with only a 1% upside as sharp selling in HDFC twins toppled broad-based gains. All eyes will be on Adani group stocks on Monday as selling is expected after MSCI's decision to lower the free float in two Adani group stocks.

'Paytm to be free cashflow positive': CEO on fintech's 'aim', inclusion of Artificial General Intelligence Digital payments firm Paytm announced their Q4 results, where the company logged a 51.5% rise in fourth-quarter revenue on Friday, aided by a surge in loan growth, and posted an operating profit for a second consecutive quarter. In a letter to shareholders, CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma informed that Paytm aims to become 'free cashflow positive in the near future'. A company is declared free cash flow when it has sufficient funds to invest back into the business for growth. (Read More)

Home buyers likely to get some relief from bankruptcy shock Home buyers may be spared the agony in insolvency cases where they have bought and occupied a house without completing the necessary paperwork, a person aware of the development said. Currently, such houses are considered part of the builder's inventory and hence open to resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The government is planning a special carveout within IBC to exclude such homes, the person cited above said on the condition of anonymity. In some cases, customers got possession but not occupation certificates, as the developer failed to pay the local authority for the land. (Read More)

Britannia Q4 net profit rises 47.5 pc to ₹557.6 crore, sales up 11 pc at ₹3,892 crore Bakery food company Britannia Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 47.53 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹557.60 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023, helped by gains from distribution expansion, cost management and softening commodity prices. The company had posted a net profit of ₹377.95 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Britannia Industries said in a BSE filing. Its revenue from operations rose 10.93 per cent to ₹3,892.02 crore during the quarter under review against ₹3,508.35 crore in the year-ago period. "On the cost & profitability front, input prices softened on the back of correction in palm oil and packaging materials, while flour continued to trend higher. Our intensified cost efficiency programme coupled with moderation in commodity inflation led to a healthy operating margin in this quarter," said Britannia's earning statement quoted its Vice Chairman and Managing Director Varun Berry as saying. (PTI)

Why Adani Total, Adani Transmission may see selling pressure today — explained Adani group stocks — Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission shares are expected to sharp selling triggered by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) when trading activities resume on Monday. According to stock market experts, this selling is expected after MSCI's decision to lower the free float in these two Adani group stocks. Experts said that FIIs and FPIs who invest in index funds follow MSCI and are expected to bring down their exposure in these two Adani shares on the basis of MSCI's May index review. Hence, there can be a sharp sell-off taking place from FPIs and FIIs when the Indian stock market opens on Monday. (Read More)

Warren Buffett shares key investment lessons at Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting Chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett said that his company's first-quarter profit soared to $35.5 billion, which reflected gains from common stocks like Apple Inc, and booster operating profit. While addressing the annual shareholder meeting, the billionaire investor, along with vice chairman Charlie Munger and Greg Abel, and Ajit Jain, took questions from those who participated in the meeting in a five-hour long session. Know about the key investment lessons shared by them during the annual shareholders meeting.

Go First crisis: NCLT to hear two insolvency petitions against cash-strapped airline today As cash-strapped Go First is awaiting a ruling from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on its plea for voluntary insolvency resolution, the tribunal is set to hear two additional insolvency petitions filed against the airline on Monday. One petition has been filed by a transport services provider who claims around ₹3 crore, while the other petition has been filed by a pilot who claims over ₹1 crore in unpaid dues. The Wadia group-owned airline's liabilities amount to ₹11,463 crore, and it has faced a severe financial crunch, leading to its insolvency resolution plea. The airline hopes to resolve its financial issues through insolvency proceedings and the protection of an interim moratorium. (Read More)

Wall Street tocks rally on Friday while Treasuries fall as US jobs data brightens outlook A global gauge of stocks rallied and U.S. Treasuries and gold sold off on Friday as strong U.S. jobs data brightened the economic outlook and traders pared expectations of Federal Reserve easing after a long spate of rate hikes. The non-farms payroll report showed U.S. employers added 253,000 new jobs in April, up from 165,000 in March and exceeding expectations for 180,000. U.S. Treasury yields rose after the report while the dollar was down very slightly against a basket of major currencies. Oil prices jumped on signs of economic strength, but registered their third weekly decline in a row. Shares in U.S. banks also erased some losses after a rough week following the collapse of a third major bank. Since Fed Chair Jerome Powell signalled that the central bank could pause hikes traders have been betting this would happen at the June meeting with some even calling for rate cuts in July, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. After Friday's data, the probability for a July cut declined. But still, Friday's trading suggested a focus on signs of economic strength rather than on the prospects for tighter policy, which often come with stronger than expected data. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe was gaining 1.48% and on track for its biggest one-day percentage gain since Jan. 6. However, for the week it still showed a small decline. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 546.64 points, or 1.65%, to 33,674.38, the S&P 500 gained 75.03 points, or 1.85%, to 4,136.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 269.02 points, or 2.25%, to 12,235.41. (Reuters)