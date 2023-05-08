Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty expect steady start; SGX Nifty trades higher

‘Paytm to be free cashflow positive’: CEO on fintech's ‘aim’, inclusion of Artificial General Intelligence Digital payments firm Paytm announced their Q4 results, where the company logged a 51.5% rise in fourth-quarter revenue on Friday, aided by a surge in loan growth, and posted an operating profit for a second consecutive quarter. In a letter to shareholders, CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma informed that Paytm aims to become 'free cashflow positive in the near future'. A company is declared free cash flow when it has sufficient funds to invest back into the business for growth. (Read More)

Home buyers likely to get some relief from bankruptcy shock Home buyers may be spared the agony in insolvency cases where they have bought and occupied a house without completing the necessary paperwork, a person aware of the development said. Currently, such houses are considered part of the builder’s inventory and hence open to resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The government is planning a special carveout within IBC to exclude such homes, the person cited above said on the condition of anonymity. In some cases, customers got possession but not occupation certificates, as the developer failed to pay the local authority for the land. (Read More) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Britannia Q4 net profit rises 47.5 pc to ₹557.6 crore, sales up 11 pc at ₹3,892 crore Bakery food company Britannia Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 47.53 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹557.60 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023, helped by gains from distribution expansion, cost management and softening commodity prices. The company had posted a net profit of ₹377.95 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Britannia Industries said in a BSE filing. Its revenue from operations rose 10.93 per cent to ₹3,892.02 crore during the quarter under review against ₹3,508.35 crore in the year-ago period. "On the cost & profitability front, input prices softened on the back of correction in palm oil and packaging materials, while flour continued to trend higher. Our intensified cost efficiency programme coupled with moderation in commodity inflation led to a healthy operating margin in this quarter," said Britannia's earning statement quoted its Vice Chairman and Managing Director Varun Berry as saying. (PTI)

Why Adani Total, Adani Transmission may see selling pressure today — explained Adani group stocks — Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission shares are expected to sharp selling triggered by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) when trading activities resume on Monday. According to stock market experts, this selling is expected after MSCI's decision to lower the free float in these two Adani group stocks. Experts said that FIIs and FPIs who invest in index funds follow MSCI and are expected to bring down their exposure in these two Adani shares on the basis of MSCI's May index review. Hence, there can be a sharp sell-off taking place from FPIs and FIIs when the Indian stock market opens on Monday. (Read More) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today: Exide Industries, Ashok Leyland, and SBI Life Vaishali Parekh has recommended three day trading stocks for today, here we list out important details in regard to those intraday stocks: 1] Exide Industries: Buy at ₹187, target ₹200, stop loss ₹182; 2] Ashok Leyland: Buy at ₹144, target ₹155, stop loss ₹140; and 3] SBI Life: Buy at ₹1173, target ₹1250, stop loss ₹1140. (Read More)

Warren Buffett shares key investment lessons at Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting Chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett said that his company's first-quarter profit soared to $35.5 billion, which reflected gains from common stocks like Apple Inc, and booster operating profit. While addressing the annual shareholder meeting, the billionaire investor, along with vice chairman Charlie Munger and Greg Abel, and Ajit Jain, took questions from those who participated in the meeting in a five-hour long session. Know about the key investment lessons shared by them during the annual shareholders meeting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Go First crisis: NCLT to hear two insolvency petitions against cash-strapped airline today As cash-strapped Go First is awaiting a ruling from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on its plea for voluntary insolvency resolution, the tribunal is set to hear two additional insolvency petitions filed against the airline on Monday. One petition has been filed by a transport services provider who claims around ₹3 crore, while the other petition has been filed by a pilot who claims over ₹1 crore in unpaid dues. The Wadia group-owned airline's liabilities amount to ₹11,463 crore, and it has faced a severe financial crunch, leading to its insolvency resolution plea. The airline hopes to resolve its financial issues through insolvency proceedings and the protection of an interim moratorium. (Read More)