Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to begin on muted note; SGX Nifty in red

The benchmark Nifty and Sensex hit multi-month highs on Thursday led by FPI buying in financial and commodity stocks. Meanwhile, in the US, banking stocks continued to face heat and dragged the overall market on Thursday. Many investors already believe a recession will hit later this year.

Prima facie it appears that the FMCG stocks are witnessing a dream run this year as their sectoral index - the Nifty FMCG - is up 9 per cent this calendar year (CY23) so far (as of May 4 close) while the Nifty has gained just about a per cent in the same period. Easing raw material prices and a healthy demand scenario have given a fillip to the profitability of FMCG firms which, in turn, has given a boost to the stocks. However, not all stocks in the Nifty FMCG index have gained this year. For example, shares of ITC have surged as much as 28 per cent while those of Nestle India are up 11 per cent in 2023 so far. Stocks such as Varun Beverages, Radico Khaitan, Godrej Consumer and Britannia Industries have gained up to 9 per cent this year.

Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises, Hero MotoCorp, RIL, Dabur, HDFC, TVS Motor, Coal India, CEAT, Tata Power, and Zydus Lifesciences Britannia, Adani Power, Marico, Paytm, Bharat Forge, Federal Bank, Piramal Enterprises, and DCB Bank will be among the stocks in focus as they will be declaring their March quarter earnings today.

India is a bright spot for growth, aided by domestic consumption: ADB's Albert Park India can achieve a growth rate of over 8% in the long term based on productivity growth, investments and infrastructure building, said Albert Park, chief economist Asian Development Bank. However, he flagged the use of production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme for attracting investments as protectionist, stating India should consider policies that avoid direct subsidies. In an interview, Park said India should prepare for the European Union's carbon tax on imports but should raise concerns if the tax makes trade prohibitive. India should be open-minded about adopting ADB's energy transition mechanism while adhering to its net zero emissions policy by 2070, he added. Edited excerpts:

Gold set for best week since mid-March on fears over US banks Gold headed for its biggest weekly gain since mid-March as renewed worries about the US banking sector fueled bets the Federal Reserve may have to cut rates sooner than anticipated. Bullion was steady on Friday, and is up around 3% this week. It's surged since early March on falling Treasury yields, nervousness over US banks, and the debt ceiling standoff. Gold hit a one-year peak on Thursday and is within reach of the record high set in 2020. The main focus at the moment is the deepening rout in US regional banks and what that means for interest rates. There are expectations the Fed may have to start cutting borrowing costs by July in response to the tightening credit conditions. Lower rates are supportive for the precious metal, which doesn't offer any interest.

Reliance shareholders and creditors approve demerger of financial services arm Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited's shareholders, with its secured and unsecured creditors, on May 4 permitted the demerger of the company's financial services firm - Reliance Strategic Ventures. The firm will now be renamed Jio Financial Services Limited. The shareholders of Reliance Industries would receive one share of Jio Financials for every share they hold in the parent company, said the oil-to-telecom major in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Hero Motocorp beats estimates in Q4 standalone PAT to ₹859 cr, up 37%; declares 1750% dividend Two-wheeler giant, Hero MotoCorp beats estimates in terms of bottom-line in the fourth quarter of FY23, by posting a growth of 36.97% in standalone net profit to ₹858.93 crore, compared to a PAT of ₹627.05 crore in the same period a year ago. A combination of pricing, savings and mix boosted the auto player's margin expansion and profitable growth in the quarter. The company also declared a huge dividend of ₹35 per share for its shareholders. Sequentially, the Q4 PAT growth stood at 20.79% from ₹711.06 crore in December 2022 quarter. For the quarter, the EBITDA margin stood at 13%, an improvement of 190 bps year-on-year basis, driven by lower commodity costs, higher savings, and judicious price increases.

Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today: Havells, Axis Bank, and Reliance Industries Vaishali Parekh has recommended three day trading stocks for today, here we list out full details in regard to those buy or sell stocks: 1] Havells: Buy at ₹1256, target ₹1310, stop loss ₹1230; 2] Axis Bank: Buy at ₹865, target ₹920, stop loss ₹830; and 3] Reliance Industries Limited or RIL: Buy at ₹2448, target ₹2600, stop loss ₹2400.

Adani Flagship's 138% Profit Jump to Aid Growth Post Hindenburg Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s latest quarterly profit more than doubled, helping billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship firm refocus attention on the conglomerate's growth potential after a scathing short seller attack earlier this year wiped out more than $100 billion of market value. The Ahmedabad, Gujarat-based company posted a net income of 7.22 billion rupees ($88.2 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared to 3.04 billion rupees in the same period last year, it said in an exchange filing Thursday. There weren't enough brokerages tracking the firm to derive an average profit forecast. Revenue surged 26% to 313.5 billion rupees, boosted partly by the mining and airport business while total costs climbed 22% to 301.8 billion rupees, the filing said. The company's shares closed 3.9% higher after the earnings were announced, which showed gross debt shrank by 6.5% to 383.2 billion rupees as of March 31 compared to the year-ago period. (Bloomberg)

'India at tipping point.. vibrancy unbelievable': Apple CEO Tim Cook Apple Inc. chief Tim Cook singled out India as pivotal for the iPhone maker. He added that how the world's most populous country is on the cusp of becoming both a major market and production base. Cook, who presided over the opening of Apple's first two Indian retail outlets last month, joined his lieutenants in mentioning India roughly 20 times on an conference call after unveiling earnings, a report by Bloomberg stated. The tech giant's sales in India reached a new record of nearly $6 billion for the year ending in March which showed the growing significance of the Indian market for Apple, and highlighted its efforts to expand its presence and offerings in the region.

Wall Street stocks sink on Thursday as bank woes flare; fears of banks pulling back on investments run high Stocks sank on Wall Street Thursday as worries cranked higher about a cracking U.S. banking system. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% to add to its loss for the week so far. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 286 points, or 0.9%, and is now down for the year, while the Nasdaq composite fell 0.5%. At the start of this week, regulators seized First Republic Bank and sold most of it to JPMorgan Chase, with hopes that could bolster confidence in the industry. Officials have stressed they see the banking system is sound and secure, but the worries aren't leaving the market. Banks are dealing with drastically different business conditions now that interest rates are no longer at record lows. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced its latest increase, which took its key overnight rate up to a range of 5% to 5.25% from virtually zero early last year. The Fed has jacked up rates at the fastest pace in decades to knock down high inflation. But it does that by slowing the economy, raising the risk of a recession and hurting prices for investments. Many of the loans made and bonds bought by banks when rates were low are suddenly worth much less in today's market. The worry now is that even if no more banks topple, the industry's turmoil could cause smaller and mid-sized banks to pull back on their lending. That in itself could act like rate hikes, which would further smother the economy. Many investors already believe a recession will hit later this year. (AP)