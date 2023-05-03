Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to remain sluggish at start; SGX Nifty in red

Global investors are anxious for any signals from the Fed on whether Wednesday's anticipated hike will be the last of the cycle or if further increases are possible if inflation remains high. The domestic market ended in positive territory on Tuesday as market sentiment got a boost due to recent healthy macroeconomic numbers and March quarter earnings..

Tata Steel earns consolidated PAT of ₹1,566 cr in Q4, beats estimates; recommends 360% dividend Tata Group's steel flagship company, Tata Steel surpassed the street's expectations in the fourth quarter of FY23 by posting a consolidated net profit of ₹1,566.24 crore against a huge loss of ₹2,501.95 crore in Q3 of the same fiscal. The company's board recommended a dividend of 360% on Tuesday for its shareholders and has announced the record date for the same. Noteworthily, the latest quarterly PAT is an 83.95% drop compared to a profit of ₹9,756.2 crore witnessed in Q4 of FY22. Along similar lines, Tata Steel's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹62,961.54 crore in Q4FY23, rising by 10.3% from ₹57,083.56 crore in Q3FY23, but lower by 9.2% from ₹69,323.5 crore in the same quarter a year ago. (Read More)

Crisis-hit Go First files for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings; cancels all flights from May 3-5 Cash-strapped Go First on Tuesday sought voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings and decided to cancel flights for three days starting from May 3, as the budget airline is unable to meet financial obligations amid the grounding of half of its fleet due to the non-availability of Pratt & Whitney engines. Go First, which has been flying for more than 17 years, will cancel all flights for three days -- May 3, 4 and 5 -- and promised to make a full refund to the customers. It operates around 180-185 flights, carrying around 30,000 passengers on a daily basis. The airline's CEO Kaushik Khona said the airline has grounded 28 planes, more than half of its fleet, due to the non-supply of engines by Pratt & Whitney (P&W), and that has resulted in a fund crunch. "It is an unfortunate decision (filing for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings), but it had to be done to protect the interests of the company," he told PTI. (PTI)

US stock markets fall on Tuesday as regional banks tumble, investors worry before Fed U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Tuesday as regional bank shares tumbled on renewed fears over the financial system and as investors tried to gauge how much longer the Federal Reserve may need to hike interest rates. The Fed is expected to raise rates 25 basis points on Wednesday, and investors are anxious for any signals from the central bank on whether it will be the last hike for now, or if further increases are possible if inflation remains high. The KBW regional banking index hit its lowest level intraday since late 2020. Energy shares dropped along with oil prices as investors worried about a potential U.S. debt default. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the federal government could be unable by June 1 to meet all of its payment obligations without legislation to raise Washington's borrowing limit. The S&P 500 lost 48.82 points, or 1.17%, to end at 4,119.05 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 132.49 points, or 1.11%, to 12,077.29. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 365.40 points, or 1.09%, to 33,680.41. Among bank shares, PacWest Bancorp tumbled, along with Western Alliance Bancorp and Comerica Inc. (Reuters)