Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to remain sluggish at start; SGX Nifty in red

Tata Steel earns consolidated PAT of ₹1,566 cr in Q4, beats estimates; recommends 360% dividend Tata Group's steel flagship company, Tata Steel surpassed the street's expectations in the fourth quarter of FY23 by posting a consolidated net profit of ₹1,566.24 crore against a huge loss of ₹2,501.95 crore in Q3 of the same fiscal. The company's board recommended a dividend of 360% on Tuesday for its shareholders and has announced the record date for the same. Noteworthily, the latest quarterly PAT is an 83.95% drop compared to a profit of ₹9,756.2 crore witnessed in Q4 of FY22. Along similar lines, Tata Steel's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹62,961.54 crore in Q4FY23, rising by 10.3% from ₹57,083.56 crore in Q3FY23, but lower by 9.2% from ₹69,323.5 crore in the same quarter a year ago. (Read More)

Crisis-hit Go First files for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings; cancels all flights from May 3-5 Cash-strapped Go First on Tuesday sought voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings and decided to cancel flights for three days starting from May 3, as the budget airline is unable to meet financial obligations amid the grounding of half of its fleet due to the non-availability of Pratt & Whitney engines. Go First, which has been flying for more than 17 years, will cancel all flights for three days -- May 3, 4 and 5 -- and promised to make a full refund to the customers. It operates around 180-185 flights, carrying around 30,000 passengers on a daily basis. The airline's CEO Kaushik Khona said the airline has grounded 28 planes, more than half of its fleet, due to the non-supply of engines by Pratt & Whitney (P&W), and that has resulted in a fund crunch. "It is an unfortunate decision (filing for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings), but it had to be done to protect the interests of the company," he told PTI. (PTI)