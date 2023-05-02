Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to start on muted note; SGX Nifty in red

Indian markets will open after a 3-day weekend and after surging for six straight sessions. Investors will keenly keep an eye on the Fed's interest rate decision due to be released this week. Domestically, GST revenue collection for April 2023 grew by 12% to reach its highest ever at ₹1.87 lakh crore.

GST revenue collection for April highest-ever at ₹1.87 lakh crore; 12 per cent higher year on year

The gross GST collection in April 2023 is an all-time high of ₹1,87,035 crore, ₹19,495 crore more than the next highest collection of ₹1,67,540 crore in April 2022.

GST revenues for April 2023 are 12 per cent higher than the GST revenues year-on-year. The highest tax collected on a single day ever was ₹68,228 crore through 9. 8 lakh transactions on April 20, 2023

Of the GST revenue collected in April, CGST is ₹38,440 crore, SGST is ₹47,412 crore, IGST is ₹89,158 crore (including ₹34,972 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is ₹12,025 crore (including ₹901 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled ₹45,864 crore to CGST and ₹37,959 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of April 2023 after regular settlement is ₹84,304 crore for CGST and ₹85,371 crore for the SGST.

"The revenues for April 2023 are 12 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year," a Finance Ministry release said. (ANI)