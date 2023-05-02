Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to start on muted note; SGX Nifty in red

GST revenue collection for April highest-ever at ₹1.87 lakh crore; 12 per cent higher year on year

The gross GST collection in April 2023 is an all-time high of ₹1,87,035 crore, ₹19,495 crore more than the next highest collection of ₹1,67,540 crore in April 2022.

GST revenues for April 2023 are 12 per cent higher than the GST revenues year-on-year. The highest tax collected on a single day ever was ₹68,228 crore through 9. 8 lakh transactions on April 20, 2023

Of the GST revenue collected in April, CGST is ₹38,440 crore, SGST is ₹47,412 crore, IGST is ₹89,158 crore (including ₹34,972 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is ₹12,025 crore (including ₹901 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled ₹45,864 crore to CGST and ₹37,959 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of April 2023 after regular settlement is ₹84,304 crore for CGST and ₹85,371 crore for the SGST.

"The revenues for April 2023 are 12 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year," a Finance Ministry release said. (ANI)