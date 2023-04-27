Hello User
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to start on sluggish note; SGX Nifty in red

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 08:28 AM IST Vijay Kishore
Stock market today: Earnings report from heavyweights to dictate market sentiments

  • Share Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark indices will come under pressure at the start on Thursday as SGX Nifty is trading in the red. Wall Street had a mixed with NASDAQ ending in green but other major indices dragged. Asian markets were trading lower in the morning session.

Investors keep a wait-and-watch approach due to a lack of major triggers apart from earnings reports from heavyweights which can be termed as mixed this quarter. Fed's decision on the interest rate due next week is keeping investors nervous. US tech firms have displayed a solid quarter, but finance cos continue to remain under pressure.

27 Apr 2023, 08:28 AM IST Auditor of Coffee Day Group entity debarred for 10 years

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has debarred a Karnataka-based auditor for 10 years, citing deficiencies in the FY20 statutory audit of Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates Ltd, a group entity of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, showed an official order.

This is the third order from the audit watchdog this month alleging deficiencies in the audit of some of the group entities, based on an investigation prompted by a reference from the capital market watchdog Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

In the latest instance, Lavitha Shetty, proprietor of Lavitha & Associates, an ICAI-registered firm based in Chikkamagaluru, has been imposed a penalty of 10 lakh, showed the order. A person informed about the development said the 10-year debarment is the maximum penalty in such cases. (Read More)

27 Apr 2023, 08:27 AM IST Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Finance, Voltas, RVNL, HDFC Life, Infosys, L&T Tech, Union Bank of India, SBI Life Insurance, KEC International, Coffee Day Enterprises

HUL, Wipro, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, ACC, Glenmark, LTMindtree, and Tech Mahindra will be among the stocks in focus as they will be declaring their March quarter earnings today. (Read More)

27 Apr 2023, 08:12 AM IST SBI Life records over 15% YoY rise in Q4 PAT to ₹777 cr, net premium income jumps 14%

SBI Life Insurance Company records double-digit growth in both PAT and net premium incomes in the fourth quarter of FY23. SBI posted a 15.57% growth in PAT to 776.85 crore in Q4FY23, compared to a profit of 672.15 crore in the same period a year ago. Net premium income soared by 14.1% to 19,896.92 crore versus 17,433.77 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal.

Sequentially, SBI Life's PAT skyrocketed by a whopping 155.43% compared to 304.13 crore recorded in December 2022 quarter. (Read More)

27 Apr 2023, 08:11 AM IST Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today: CSB Bank, TVS Motor, Hindustan Unilever

Vaishali Parekh has recommended three intraday stocks for today, here we list out full details in regard to those day trading stocks:

1] CSB Bank: Buy at 292, target 305, stop loss 287;

2] TVS Motor: Buy at 1125, target 1160, stop loss 1110; and

3] HUL: Buy at 2510, target 2585, stop loss 2470. (Read More)

27 Apr 2023, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Finance Q4 net rises 30% to ₹3,158 crore on stronger interest income; registers highest-ever quarterly growth in AUM

Consumer financier Bajaj Finance Ltd on Wednesday reported a 30% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in consolidated net profit to 3,158 crore for the three months to March, owing to higher net interest income.

Net interest income (NII) increased 28% to 7,771 crore in the March quarter of FY23, as against 6,061 crore in Q4 of the previous financial year.

In Q4 FY23, Bajaj Finance said it recorded the highest-ever quarterly growth in assets under management of 16,537 crore. In FY23, the company added 55,292 crore of core AUM. In Q4, Bajaj Finance said it added 3.09 million new customers to the franchise. All its products and services are now live on the web and app platforms. As of 31 March, the app platform has 35.5 million net users, it said. (Read More)

27 Apr 2023, 07:48 AM IST Finance ministry approves Navratna status to Rail Vikas Nigam; will give company more autonomy in financial decisions

Union Finance Ministry on Wednesday gave its approval to upgrade Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) to Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) from Category-I Miniratna.

RVNL, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, will be the 13th Navratna amongst CPSEs.

This means the company will have more autonomy in terms of investment, setting up joint venture and other financial decisions. (Read More)

27 Apr 2023, 07:31 AM IST Voltas consolidated Q4 net profit plunge 21.6% to ₹143 crore; revenue from operations surge 11.5 per cent

Air conditioning maker Voltas Ltd on 26 April reported a decline of 21.6 per cent in its consolidated net profit to 143.23 crore in the March 2023 quarter.

The Tata group-owned firm in FY 2021-22, had posted a consolidated net profit of 182.71 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

However, the revenue from operations surged 11.5 per cent to 2,936.76 crore during FY 2022-23 under review as against 2,633.72 crore a year ago. (Read More)

27 Apr 2023, 07:30 AM IST HDFC Life posts 14% sequential rise in Q4 standalone PAT to ₹359 cr, declares dividend

Leading life insurance firm, HDFC Life posted a standalone PAT of 358.66 crore in March 2023 quarter, rising by 13.8% from 315.22 crore in the preceding quarter. The company declared a dividend of 1.90 per equity share. The insurer closed the fiscal year FY23 on a strong note delivering growth across all key metrics.

However, year-on-year, the growth in PAT was merely 0.31% from a profit of 357.52 crore in Q4 of FY22.

HDFC Life witnessed double-digit growth in net premium incomes which came in at 19,426.57 crore in Q4FY23, increasing by 35.9% YoY and 35.1% QoQ. (Read More)

27 Apr 2023, 07:28 AM IST Wall Street: Tech powers Nasdaq gains on Wednesday; recession fears weigh on cyclicals, dollar

The Nasdaq rose and the dollar weakened on Wednesday as investors weighed solid company earnings against weaker-than-expected economic data and ongoing wrangling in Washington over raising the debt ceiling.

While surging tech shares helped the Nasdaq hold positive territory, the S&P 500 and the Dow were weighed down by weakness in economically-sensitive sectors such as industrials and transports, hinting at mounting recession jitters.

The transports index, widely viewed as a barometer of economic health, is on track for its largest two-day drop in about 11 months.

"Markets are pretty quiet from a news standpoint, the data this morning wasn’t tremendously impactful," said Sal Bruno, chief investment officer at IndexIQ in New York. "(Recession) is still out there as a pretty significant risk, but handicapping the timing of it is difficult."

Upbeat earnings from Microsoft, Alphabet Inc and Boeing Co took the sting out of some disappointing economic data, which suggested weakening corporate expenditures on core capital goods.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 216.78 points, or 0.65%, to 33,314.05, the S&P 500 lost 14.96 points, or 0.37%, to 4,056.67 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 66.27 points, or 0.56%, to 11,865.43. (Reuters)

