Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to start on sluggish note; SGX Nifty in red

Auditor of Coffee Day Group entity debarred for 10 years The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has debarred a Karnataka-based auditor for 10 years, citing deficiencies in the FY20 statutory audit of Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates Ltd, a group entity of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, showed an official order. This is the third order from the audit watchdog this month alleging deficiencies in the audit of some of the group entities, based on an investigation prompted by a reference from the capital market watchdog Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). In the latest instance, Lavitha Shetty, proprietor of Lavitha & Associates, an ICAI-registered firm based in Chikkamagaluru, has been imposed a penalty of ₹10 lakh, showed the order. A person informed about the development said the 10-year debarment is the maximum penalty in such cases. (Read More)

Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Finance, Voltas, RVNL, HDFC Life, Infosys, L&T Tech, Union Bank of India, SBI Life Insurance, KEC International, Coffee Day Enterprises HUL, Wipro, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, ACC, Glenmark, LTMindtree, and Tech Mahindra will be among the stocks in focus as they will be declaring their March quarter earnings today. (Read More)

SBI Life records over 15% YoY rise in Q4 PAT to ₹777 cr, net premium income jumps 14% SBI Life Insurance Company records double-digit growth in both PAT and net premium incomes in the fourth quarter of FY23. SBI posted a 15.57% growth in PAT to ₹776.85 crore in Q4FY23, compared to a profit of ₹672.15 crore in the same period a year ago. Net premium income soared by 14.1% to ₹19,896.92 crore versus ₹17,433.77 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal. Sequentially, SBI Life's PAT skyrocketed by a whopping 155.43% compared to ₹304.13 crore recorded in December 2022 quarter. (Read More)

Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today: CSB Bank, TVS Motor, Hindustan Unilever Vaishali Parekh has recommended three intraday stocks for today, here we list out full details in regard to those day trading stocks: 1] CSB Bank: Buy at ₹292, target ₹305, stop loss ₹287; 2] TVS Motor: Buy at ₹1125, target ₹1160, stop loss ₹1110; and 3] HUL: Buy at ₹2510, target ₹2585, stop loss ₹2470. (Read More)

Bajaj Finance Q4 net rises 30% to ₹3,158 crore on stronger interest income; registers highest-ever quarterly growth in AUM Consumer financier Bajaj Finance Ltd on Wednesday reported a 30% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹3,158 crore for the three months to March, owing to higher net interest income. Net interest income (NII) increased 28% to ₹7,771 crore in the March quarter of FY23, as against ₹6,061 crore in Q4 of the previous financial year. In Q4 FY23, Bajaj Finance said it recorded the highest-ever quarterly growth in assets under management of ₹16,537 crore. In FY23, the company added ₹55,292 crore of core AUM. In Q4, Bajaj Finance said it added 3.09 million new customers to the franchise. All its products and services are now live on the web and app platforms. As of 31 March, the app platform has 35.5 million net users, it said. (Read More)

Finance ministry approves Navratna status to Rail Vikas Nigam; will give company more autonomy in financial decisions Union Finance Ministry on Wednesday gave its approval to upgrade Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) to Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) from Category-I Miniratna. RVNL, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, will be the 13th Navratna amongst CPSEs. This means the company will have more autonomy in terms of investment, setting up joint venture and other financial decisions. (Read More)

Voltas consolidated Q4 net profit plunge 21.6% to ₹143 crore; revenue from operations surge 11.5 per cent Air conditioning maker Voltas Ltd on 26 April reported a decline of 21.6 per cent in its consolidated net profit to ₹143.23 crore in the March 2023 quarter. The Tata group-owned firm in FY 2021-22, had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹182.71 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. However, the revenue from operations surged 11.5 per cent to ₹2,936.76 crore during FY 2022-23 under review as against ₹2,633.72 crore a year ago. (Read More)

HDFC Life posts 14% sequential rise in Q4 standalone PAT to ₹359 cr, declares dividend Leading life insurance firm, HDFC Life posted a standalone PAT of ₹358.66 crore in March 2023 quarter, rising by 13.8% from ₹315.22 crore in the preceding quarter. The company declared a dividend of ₹1.90 per equity share. The insurer closed the fiscal year FY23 on a strong note delivering growth across all key metrics. However, year-on-year, the growth in PAT was merely 0.31% from a profit of ₹357.52 crore in Q4 of FY22. HDFC Life witnessed double-digit growth in net premium incomes which came in at ₹19,426.57 crore in Q4FY23, increasing by 35.9% YoY and 35.1% QoQ. (Read More)