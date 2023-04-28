Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty will remain steady at open; SGX Nifty in green

Further, in the quarter, the company's IT services segment revenue stood at $2,823.0 million, an increase of 0.7% QoQ and 3.7% YoY. Non-GAAP constant currency IT Services segment revenue decreased by 0.6% QoQ but saw a surge of 6.5% YoY. ( Read More )

Consolidated revenue from operations came in at ₹23,190.3 crore in Q4FY23, registering a growth of 11.2% from ₹20,860 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue however is marginally down from ₹23,229 crore in December 2023 quarter.

Azim Premji-backed Wipro has posted a mixed performance in terms of profitability for the quarter ending March 31, 2023 (Q4FY23). The IT giant posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,074.5 crore in Q4FY23, which is a couple of crores lower than a profit of ₹3,087.3 crore a year ago same period. However, Q4 PAT inched up by 0.71% from ₹3,052.9 crore in the preceding quarter. These profits are attributable to the owners of the company.

Wall Street on Thursday: Meta's surge fuels big Wall Street rally; first indication appears of US economy slowing

Wall Street rallied to its best day since January after Meta Platforms on Thursday became the latest Big Tech company to blow past profit expectations and reports painted a mixed picture of the U.S. economy.

The S&P 500 jumped 2% to erase all its losses from what had been a tough week so far. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 524 points, or 1.6%, while the Nasdaq composite led the market with a 2.4% gain.

Facebook’s parent company did some of the heaviest lifting, and it jumped 13.9%. Not only did Meta beat analysts’ estimates for profit during the first three months of the year, it also gave a forecast for revenue that topped expectations.

It joined Microsoft and Alphabet, which reported better-than-expected results earlier in the week, and Amazon followed suit after trading closed for the day. They're among the most influential stocks on Wall Street indexes because they're some of the biggest.

The majority of companies have been beating forecasts so far this earnings reporting season. Hasbro climbed 14.6%, and Comcast rose 10.3% after they also topped Wall Street’s estimates. But expectations were broadly low coming into this reporting season because of still-high inflation, much higher interest rates and a slowing economy.

A report on Thursday gave the first indication of just how much the U.S. economy is slowing: down to an estimated 1.1% growth at an annual rate during the first three months of 2023 from 2.6% at the end of last year. That was worse than expected, but the economy may be in better shape than it looks.

Underneath the surface, the report showed strength at the economy’s core, with growth in spending by consumers and other areas accelerating. Much of the weakness was related to businesses thinning out inventories. Also within the data, though, was a measure of inflation that the Fed likes to use, which came in hotter than hoped. (AP)