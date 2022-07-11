Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates negative start for Indian indices

Indian indices may witness a flat to negative start on Monday amid weak Asian trends. Last week, the BSE Sensex advanced 1,573.91 points or 2.97%, while the NSE Nifty climbed 468.55 points or 2.97%. On Monday, the Asian shares started cautiously as investors braced for a US inflation report that could force another super-sized hike in interest rates, and the start of an earnings season where profits could be under pressure. Shares rose in Japan, while it fell in Hong Kong, South Korea, Shanghai, and Australia.
11 Jul 2022, 07:34 AM IST
Tokyo stocks open higher after Sunday vote
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday after Japan's ruling bloc secured a strong win in Sunday's upper house election, held just days after the assassination of former premier Shinzo Abe.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.55 percent, or 411.63 points, at 26,928.82 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.41 percent, or 26.62 points, to 1,914.06.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and partners won more than 75 of the 125 upper house seats up for grabs, according to local media.
11 Jul 2022, 07:33 AM IST
Asia shares open gingerly on U.S. inflation, earnings season
Asian shares started cautiously on Monday as investors braced for a U.S. inflation report that could force another super-sized hike in interest rates, and the start of an earnings season where profits could be under pressure.
An upbeat U.S. June payrolls report already has the market wagering heavily on a hike of 75 basis points from the Federal Reserve this month, and sending bond yields higher.
Underlining the global nature of the inflation problem, central banks in Canada and New Zealand are expected to tighten further this week.
While Wall Street did eke out some gains last week the market mood will be tested by earnings from JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley on Thursday, with Citigroup and Wells Fargo the day after.
11 Jul 2022, 07:29 AM IST
Oil mixed as market weighs tight supply against recession jitters
Oil prices were unsteady on Monday, with Brent trading higher on supply concerns while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dipped, as traders balanced supply concerns against worries about a recession or China's COVID-19 curbs hitting demand.
Brent crude futures were up 11 cents, or 0.1%, at $107.13 a barrel at 0102 GMT, adding to a 2.3% gain on Friday.
U.S. WTI crude futures however slipped 15 cents, or 0.1%, to $104.64 a barrel, paring a 2% gain from Friday.
Trading was thinned by a public holiday in parts of Southeast Asia.
Both contracts posted weekly declines last week as the market was dominated by worries that rising interest rates to curb inflation would spark a recession and dent oil demand.