Market LIVE: Sensex up 587 points, Nifty near 9,200; Hindalco, UPL top gainers

Benchmark equity indices were in the green in the pre-opening session on Wednesday. AT 9:01am Sensex rose 222 points or 0.72% to 30,192. Nifty added 167 points or 1.86% to 9,161.
15 Apr 2020, 08:59:20 AM IST
Lockdown extended till 3 May
While extending prohibitory measures by another 19 days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said calibrated steps will be taken to secure India’s green zones.
From 20 April, based on extensive scrutiny, a conditional withdrawal of the lockdown will be permitted in areas where the spread has either been contained or prevented, Modi said.
Market at previous closing
Indian equities ended lower on Monday with investors expecting an extension of the lockdown, while weakness in global markets and rise in crude prices dented sentiments further. The BSE Sensex ended at 30,690.02, down 469.60 points, or 1.51%, while the 50-share Nifty index was at 8,993.85, down 118.05 points, or 1.3%.
Crude update
West Texas Intermediate crude added 2.2% to $20.55 a barrel.
U.S. crude was last up 33 cents at $20.44, having shed 10% on Tuesday, while Brent crude edged up 23 cents to $29.83 in erratic trade.
Asian stocks mixed
Asian stocks were mixed in early trading as investors scoured earnings reports for evidence of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
SGX Nifty advance 1.8%.
South Korea's KOSPI gained 1.7%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.3%. Shanghai Composite slipped 0.44%.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index and Japan's Nikkei fell 0.6% each.
Wall Street ends higher
US stocks jumped on Tuesday as optimism that the Trump administration could move to ease lockdowns from the coronavirus overshadowed worrying earnings reports from JPMorgan and Wells Fargo.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 560.43 points, or 2.4%, to 23,951.2, the S&P 500 gained 84.12 points, or 3.05%, to 2,845.75 and the Nasdaq Composite added 323.32 points, or 3.95%, to 8,515.74.