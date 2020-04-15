Photo: AP
Market LIVE: Sensex up 587 points, Nifty near 9,200; Hindalco, UPL top gainers

2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2020, 09:20 AM IST Devansh Sharma

  • Asian stocks were mixed in early trading as investors scoured earnings reports for evidence of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak
  • US stocks jumped on Tuesday as optimism that the Trump administration could move to ease lockdowns

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates.

15 Apr 2020, 09:10:16 AM IST

Stocks to Watch

Maruti Suzuki, Biocon, Dr Reddy’s, Motherson Sumi, IndiGo, SpiceJet are among the top stocks that could be in focus in today's trade.

15 Apr 2020, 09:05:53 AM IST

Market pre-opening

Benchmark equity indices were in the green in the pre-opening session on Wednesday. AT 9:01am Sensex rose 222 points or 0.72% to 30,192. Nifty added 167 points or 1.86% to 9,161.

15 Apr 2020, 08:59:20 AM IST

Lockdown extended till 3 May

While extending prohibitory measures by another 19 days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said calibrated steps will be taken to secure India’s green zones.

From 20 April, based on extensive scrutiny, a conditional withdrawal of the lockdown will be permitted in areas where the spread has either been contained or prevented, Modi said.

15 Apr 2020, 08:32:49 AM IST

Market at previous closing

Indian equities ended lower on Monday with investors expecting an extension of the lockdown, while weakness in global markets and rise in crude prices dented sentiments further. The BSE Sensex ended at 30,690.02, down 469.60 points, or 1.51%, while the 50-share Nifty index was at 8,993.85, down 118.05 points, or 1.3%.

15 Apr 2020, 08:32:49 AM IST

Crude update

West Texas Intermediate crude added 2.2% to $20.55 a barrel.

U.S. crude was last up 33 cents at $20.44, having shed 10% on Tuesday, while Brent crude edged up 23 cents to $29.83 in erratic trade.

15 Apr 2020, 08:32:50 AM IST

Asian stocks mixed

Asian stocks were mixed in early trading as investors scoured earnings reports for evidence of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

SGX Nifty advance 1.8%.

South Korea's KOSPI gained 1.7%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.3%. Shanghai Composite slipped 0.44%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index and Japan's Nikkei fell 0.6% each.

15 Apr 2020, 08:32:50 AM IST

Wall Street ends higher

US stocks jumped on Tuesday as optimism that the Trump administration could move to ease lockdowns from the coronavirus overshadowed worrying earnings reports from JPMorgan and Wells Fargo.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 560.43 points, or 2.4%, to 23,951.2, the S&P 500 gained 84.12 points, or 3.05%, to 2,845.75 and the Nasdaq Composite added 323.32 points, or 3.95%, to 8,515.74.

