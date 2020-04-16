Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty seen volatile; SGX Nifty retreats 0.64%

Shares fell in Australia, Japan and Hong Kong, and fluctuated in China
US stocks fell as dismal economic and earnings reports compounded concerns over the extent of damage from covid-19
16 Apr 2020, 08:44:40 AM IST
Market at close on Wednesday
Indian stocks slipped into the red on Wednesday, with the benchmark indices retreating from their intra-day highs, ahead of earnings reports that may give some insight into the outlook for companies under lockdown in Asia's third-largest economy.
Sensex plummeted over 1,100 points from its day’s high to close 1% lower at 30,379.81. Nifty dropped 69 points or 0.8% to close at 8925.30. Indian markets were closed Tuesday for a national holiday.
16 Apr 2020, 08:40:21 AM IST
Crude update
West Texas Intermediate crude rose 60 cents a barrel or 3% from its lowest close since 2002 to $20.46, and Brent crude rose 80 cents to $28.50 a barrel.
16 Apr 2020, 08:31:46 AM IST
Asian shares slip
Most Asian stocks declined along with US equity futures as a slew of weak economic data from the world’s largest economy offered a fresh reminder about the impact of the coronavirus.
Futures on the the S&P 500 slid 0.6% as of 11:20 a.m. in Tokyo. The underlying gauge dropped 2.2% on Wednesday.
Wall Street falls on dour economic data, corporate earnings
US stocks fell on Wednesday as dismal economic and first-quarter earnings reports compounded concerns over the extent of damage from the coronavirus outbreak.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 442.91 points, or 1.85%, to 23,506.85, the S&P 500 lost 62.24 points, or 2.19%, to 2,783.82 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 122.56 points, or 1.44%, to 8,393.18. (Reuters)