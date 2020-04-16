Indian stock markets are expected to be volatile on Thursday. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest negative opening of Indian equities. Photo: PTI
Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty seen volatile; SGX Nifty retreats 0.64%

1 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2020, 08:44 AM IST Devansh Sharma

  • Shares fell in Australia, Japan and Hong Kong, and fluctuated in China
  • US stocks fell as dismal economic and earnings reports compounded concerns over the extent of damage from covid-19

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates.

16 Apr 2020, 08:44:40 AM IST

Market at close on Wednesday

Indian stocks slipped into the red on Wednesday, with the benchmark indices retreating from their intra-day highs, ahead of earnings reports that may give some insight into the outlook for companies under lockdown in Asia's third-largest economy.

Sensex plummeted over 1,100 points from its day’s high to close 1% lower at 30,379.81. Nifty dropped 69 points or 0.8% to close at 8925.30. Indian markets were closed Tuesday for a national holiday.

16 Apr 2020, 08:40:21 AM IST

Crude update

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 60 cents a barrel or 3% from its lowest close since 2002 to $20.46, and Brent crude rose 80 cents to $28.50 a barrel.

16 Apr 2020, 08:31:46 AM IST

Asian shares slip

Most Asian stocks declined along with US equity futures as a slew of weak economic data from the world’s largest economy offered a fresh reminder about the impact of the coronavirus.


Futures on the the S&P 500 slid 0.6% as of 11:20 a.m. in Tokyo. The underlying gauge dropped 2.2% on Wednesday.

Japan’s Topix index slid 0.9%.

South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.3%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index sank 1.1%.

Shanghai Composite added 0.1%.

Hang Seng Index fell 0.7%.

Singapore's SGX Nifty retreated 0.64%. (Bloomberg)

16 Apr 2020, 08:31:46 AM IST

Wall Street falls on dour economic data, corporate earnings

US stocks fell on Wednesday as dismal economic and first-quarter earnings reports compounded concerns over the extent of damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 442.91 points, or 1.85%, to 23,506.85, the S&P 500 lost 62.24 points, or 2.19%, to 2,783.82 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 122.56 points, or 1.44%, to 8,393.18. (Reuters)

