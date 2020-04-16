Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty seen volatile; SGX Nifty retreats 0.64%

Market at close on Wednesday

Indian stocks slipped into the red on Wednesday, with the benchmark indices retreating from their intra-day highs, ahead of earnings reports that may give some insight into the outlook for companies under lockdown in Asia's third-largest economy.

Sensex plummeted over 1,100 points from its day’s high to close 1% lower at 30,379.81. Nifty dropped 69 points or 0.8% to close at 8925.30. Indian markets were closed Tuesday for a national holiday.