Stocks To Watch: ABFRL, Infosys, RIL, Airtel, Vi, Sanofi, HAL, Aurobindo Pharma
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, April 2:
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: ABFRL is contemplating a vertical split of its Madura Fashion & Lifestyle division into an independent publicly traded entity, as stated in a stock exchange filing on Monday. This proposed split is expected to result in two separate publicly traded companies, each functioning as an independent growth platform with unique capital structures and concurrent opportunities for value creation, ABFRL said. In a recent meeting, the board of ABFRL gave the company's management the go-ahead to assess the feasibility of a vertical split of the Madura Fashion & Lifestyle division from ABFRL into a separate publicly traded company, the statement revealed.
