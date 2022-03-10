Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Live Blog /  Stocks to Watch: Airtel, PNB Housing, SpiceJet, Infosys

Stocks to Watch: Airtel, PNB Housing, SpiceJet, Infosys

On Wednesday, Sensex gained 1223 points to close at 54,647.33, while Nifty50 ended at 16,345.35, up 331.90 points.
1 min read . 07:11 AM IST Arindam Roy

  • The results of the 2022 Assembly elections for the five states that went to polls will be out today. The exit polls have suggested that the Bharatiya Janta Party is likely to win 4 out the 5 states, which includes the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, in a boost to market sentiments.

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Thursday:

PNB Housing Finance: The housing finance company plans to raise up to 2,500 crore in equity.

Bharti Airtel: The firm is acquiring a 9% stake in Avaada CleanTN Project Private Limited.

Steel firms: Jindal Steel's managing director V R Sharma in an interview with Reuters said that they expect export demand from Europe to rise due cut in supply from Russia and Ukraine.

Biocon: Biocon on Wednesday announced that CRISIL has placed its 'CRISIL AA+' rating on the long-term bank facilities of the Company on 'Watch with Developing Implications'.

NTPC: The firm said its 660 MW unit of its subsidiary has completed trial operation successfully.

Aviation stocks: IndiGo and SpiceJet made gains on Wednesday and the trend is likely to continue today.

Oil stocks: Oil prices declined on Wednesday and this could have implications on oil-related stocks

IT stocks: Weak rupee continues to boost stocks of IT firms suchs as Infosys, TechM, among others.

