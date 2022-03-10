Stocks to Watch: Airtel, PNB Housing, SpiceJet, Infosys

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Thursday:

PNB Housing Finance: The housing finance company plans to raise up to ₹2,500 crore in equity.

PNB Housing Finance: The housing finance company plans to raise up to ₹2,500 crore in equity. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Bharti Airtel: The firm is acquiring a 9% stake in Avaada CleanTN Project Private Limited.

Steel firms: Jindal Steel's managing director V R Sharma in an interview with Reuters said that they expect export demand from Europe to rise due cut in supply from Russia and Ukraine.

Biocon: Biocon on Wednesday announced that CRISIL has placed its 'CRISIL AA+' rating on the long-term bank facilities of the Company on 'Watch with Developing Implications'.

NTPC: The firm said its 660 MW unit of its subsidiary has completed trial operation successfully.

Aviation stocks: IndiGo and SpiceJet made gains on Wednesday and the trend is likely to continue today.

IT stocks: Weak rupee continues to boost stocks of IT firms suchs as Infosys, TechM, among others.

