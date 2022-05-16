Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Monday:

Bank of Baroda: State-owned Bank of Baroda Friday reported a standalone profit after tax of ₹1,779 crore in the quarter ended March 2022, helped by higher interest income and fall in bad loans. The lender had a loss of ₹1,047 crore in the year-ago period.

DMart: Radhakishan Damani-led Avenue Supermarts (DMart) reported ₹427 crore consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2022 as compared to ₹414 crore recorded in the corresponding period of last year, posting year-on-year growth of 3.14 per cent.

Nazara Tech: Digital gaming and sports platform Nazara Technologies on Friday posted an about 17 per cent increase in consolidated profit to ₹4.9 crore for the quarter ended March 2022. The company had logged a profit of ₹4.2 crore in the same period a year ago.

Eicher Motors: Eicher Motors on Friday said its consolidated net profit after tax increased by 16 per cent to ₹610 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company had reported a net profit after tax of ₹526 crore in the January-March quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal.

Tech Mahindra: IT services provider Tech Mahindra on Friday reported a 39 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for March 2022 quarter at ₹1,678.4 crore, and exuded confidence that the positive business momentum will continue in the current fiscal.

Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has lined up ₹5,000 crore capex for various initiatives, including new product launches, for the current financial year, according to a senior company official. The country's largest carmaker has also announced an investment of ₹11,000 crore in the first phase of a new facility to be set up at Sonipat in Haryana.

JK Paper: JK Paper Ltd on Friday reported a 25 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹170.17 crore for the fourth quarter ended March riding on higher sales volumes. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹136.07 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal, JK Paper Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Sundaram Home Finance: Sundaram Home Finance was bullish on the long-term prospects of the sector and would further strengthen its presence in real estate sector, according to a top official. The company clocked 44.9 per cent rise on its net profit for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 to ₹53.05 crore from ₹36.60 crore registered same period last financial year.

Quint Digital Media: AMG Media Networks, a unit of billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate Adani Enterprises, will pick a 49 per cent stake in Raghav Bahl-curated digital business news platform Quintillion Business Media Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed sum, according to a regulatory filing.

Ambuja Cements: Holcim Ltd. agreed to sell its Indian operations to local billionaire Gautam Adani, another step in Chief Executive Officer Jan Jenisch’s pivot away from traditional cement. The Swiss company will sell its 63.1% stake in Mumbai-listed Ambuja Cements Ltd. to Adani Group in a deal valuing the business at nearly $10 billion, according to a statement Sunday. Adani will inherit Ambuja’s controlling stake in another publicly traded cement producer, ACC Ltd., and buy Holcim’s direct 4.5% holding in the unit, the statement shows.