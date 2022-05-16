Stocks to Watch: Bank of Baroda, Tech Mahindra, Eicher Motors, DMart, Maruti

Ambuja Cements: Holcim Ltd. agreed to sell its Indian operations to local billionaire Gautam Adani, another step in Chief Executive Officer Jan Jenisch’s pivot away from traditional cement. The Swiss company will sell its 63.1% stake in Mumbai-listed Ambuja Cements Ltd. to Adani Group in a deal valuing the business at nearly $10 billion, according to a statement Sunday. Adani will inherit Ambuja’s controlling stake in another publicly traded cement producer, ACC Ltd., and buy Holcim’s direct 4.5% holding in the unit, the statement shows.