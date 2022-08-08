Stocks to Watch: SBI, BPCL, Paytm, Tata Motors, Shipping Corp

Power Grid: State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) will seek shareholders' approval on August 29 to raise up to ₹6,000 crore through the issuance of bonds during the financial year 2023-24. The proposal to raise funds up to ₹6,000 crore, from the domestic market through the issuance of bonds, under a private placement basis, during the financial year 2023-24, in up to twenty tranches/offers, is listed on the agenda of the annual general meeting (AGM) on August 29, 2022.