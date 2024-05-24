Stocks to watch: Steel Strips, Metro Brands, Yatharth Hosp., Ritco Logistics, Zaggle, Fortis Healthcare, Bayer Crop
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Friday, May 24:
Interglobe Aviation: The operator of IndiGo airlines reported a Q4 profit of ₹1894.8 crore, marking its sixth consecutive profitable quarter, driven by robust demand despite rising fuel prices. The company’s revenue grew by 26% to ₹17,825.3 crore, and EBITDAR jumped to ₹4,412.3 crore. The airline’s load factor improved to 86.3%.
