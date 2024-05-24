Hello User
Stocks to watch: Steel Strips, Metro Brands, Yatharth Hosp., Ritco Logistics, Zaggle, Fortis Healthcare, Bayer Crop

Stocks to watch: Steel Strips, Metro Brands, Yatharth Hosp., Ritco Logistics, Zaggle, Fortis Healthcare, Bayer Crop

Pranay Prakash

  • Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Friday, May 24:

Companies reporting results on May 24 include Hindalco Industries, Bosch, NTPC, Ashok Leyland, Hindustan Copper, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Cochin Shipyard, Nazara Technologies, Aegis Logistics, Bajaj Healthcare, DOMS Industries, Easy Trip Planners, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Coffee Day Enterprises, Karnataka Bank, Manappuram Finance, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Suzlon Energy, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, and United Spirits among others. (Photo: AP)

Interglobe Aviation: The operator of IndiGo airlines reported a Q4 profit of 1894.8 crore, marking its sixth consecutive profitable quarter, driven by robust demand despite rising fuel prices. The company’s revenue grew by 26% to 17,825.3 crore, and EBITDAR jumped to 4,412.3 crore. The airline’s load factor improved to 86.3%.

ITC: The FMCG giant reported a standalone net profit of 5,020.2 crore for Q4, a 1.31% decrease YoY, impacted by flat cigarette volumes and lower FMCG margins. The company’s revenue rose by 1.40% to 17,752.87 crore. ITC also said that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed the company to convene a meeting of shareholders on June 6, 2024, to consider and approve the proposed demerger of its hotel business.

ICICI Lombard: The company disclosed that it has received a show cause notice from the GST Officer of the Department of Trade & Taxes, Government of N.C.T. of Delhi, seeking clarifications regarding an alleged GST liability for the period from April 2019 to March 2020. The show cause notice specifies a demand amounting to 149.55 crore, interest of 124.35 crore and penalty of 14.96 crore.

Bikaji Foods International: The company posted a 200% jump in net profit at 116.28 crore in Q4, compared to 38.67 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations also rose 12.8% to 520.82 crore.

Steel Strips Wheels: The company reported a 6.34% increase in Q4 net sales to 1,068.67 crore and a massive 990.17% jump in net profit to 515.56 crore. However, EBITDA slightly dropped by 0.4% to 114.69 crore.

Birla Precision Technologies: The company reported a 5.94% drop in Q4 net sales to 60.91 crore and a net loss of 1.43 crore. EBITDA stands at 4.47 crore, down 36.86%.

IL&FS Investment Managers: The company reported a 24.73% decrease in Q4 net sales to 13.18 crore, and a 98.68% increase in net profit to 4.86 crore. EBITDA stood at 6.24 crore, up 56.78%.

Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services: The company reported a 23.62% increase in Q4 net sales to 177.75 crore and a 121.43% rise in net profit to 38.35 crore. EBITDA stood at 52.19 crore, up 33.31%.

Metro Brands: The company reported a 7.14% rise in Q4 net sales to 582.98 crore and a 126.56% jump in net profit to 155.17 crore. EBITDA stood at 182.98 crore, up 12.74%.

Ritco Logistics: The company reported a 28.03% increase in Q4 net sales to 251.88 crore and a 47.07% rise in net profit to 8.77 crore. EBITDA stood at 20.91 crore, up 35.69%.

Puravankara: The company posted a loss of 6.71 crore in Q4, compared to a profit of 26.8 crore in the year ago period. Revenue spiked 136.5% to 920 crore.

CESC: The company posted a 6.7% drop in Q4 net profit to 415 crore, and a 9.2% growth in revenue to 3,387 crore.

JK Lakshmi Cement: The company reported a 41.1% rise in Q4 net profit to 162 crore, and a 4.4% fall in revenue to 1,780.9 crore.

Asian Granito India: The company Q4 loss narrowed to 5.5 crore, and revenue slipped 7% to 423.6 crore.

Fortis Healthcare: The company reported a 46.88% jump in Q4 net profit to 203.1 crore and an 8.7% increase in revenue to 1,785.9 crore.

Bayer Cropscience: The company reported a 39.4% drop in Q4 net profit to 96 crore and a 19.4% decline in revenue to 791.5 crore.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The company reported a 153.4% surge in Q4 profit to 19.2 crore and a 46.3% rise in revenue to 273.4 crore.

Concord Biotech: The company reported a 3.9% increase in Q4 net profit at 95 crore and a 17% jump in revenue to 319 crore.

Landmark Cars: The company reported a 55% plunge in Q4 net profit to 10.97 crore, but a 1.2% rise in revenue to 864 crore.

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers: The company reported a 93% decline in Q4 net profit to 4.8 crore and a 32.4% fall in revenue to 786.4 crore.

Time Technoplast: The company reported a 44.5% growth in Q4 net profit to 94.3 crore and a 17% jump in revenue to 1,394.3 crore.

Orchid Pharma: The company reported a 49.2% dip in Q4 net profit to 33.5 crore, but a 3.4% growth in revenue to 217.1 crore.

ICRA: The company reported a 21.8% increase in Q4 net profit to 47 crore and a 13.6% rise in revenue to 124 crore. The board announces a dividend of 100 per share.

Barbeque Nation Hospitality: The company narrowed its Q4 loss to 1 crore, and reported a 6.4% increase in revenue to 298 crore.

Taj GVK Hotels: The company reported an 11.79% rise in Q4 net sales to 115.84 crore and a 64% increase in net profit to 31.21 crore. EBITDA stood at 41.74 crore, up 48.97%.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The company has demanded a termination fee of $90 million from Sony Pictures Networks India, now known as Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and Bangla Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., after the $10-billion merger deal was called off in January.

Shilpa Medicare: The company posted a net profit of 24.5 crore in Q4, recovering from a loss of 8.04 crore in the year ago period. Revenue rose 10.7% to 291.7 crore.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure: The company reported a 92.7% plunge in net profit to 3.28 crore in Q4, but revenue rose 14.9% to 471.8 crore. Tax expenses stood at 34.97 crore and finance cost jumped to 32.4 crore.

Sun Pharma: Taro shareholders have approved the company’s merger agreement with Sun Pharma. Upon completion of the merger, Taro will become a privately held company, wholly-owned by Sun Pharma.

HCLTech: The company announced it will acquire Communications Technology Group assets from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) for $225 million to enhance its engineering services to global Communication Services Providers (CSPs) or telecom operators.

Linde India: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has set aside a Sebi order against Linde India in a case of related party transactions.

Page Industries: The company reported a consolidated net profit of 108.2 crore for Q4, a growth of 38.2% YoY. The total revenue of the company rose by 3.2% to 995.3 crore.

Kirloskar Industries, Kirloskar Brothers: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai allowed Kirloskar Industries (KIL) to sell a part of their shares in Kirloskar Brothers (KBL). In its 73-page order, NCLT ruled KIL will make the first offer of sale of these shares to KBL and if KBL doesn’t respond to the offer within 30 days then KIL will be free to sell these shares to third parties.

Honasa Consumer: The parent company of skincare brand Mamaearth saw its revenue rise 21% to 471 crore in Q4, compared to the year-ago period. It logged a net profit of 30 crore in Q4.

Delhivery: The logistics company announced a pan-India partnership with beauty brand Sugar cosmetics for end-to-end B2B operations.

Gabriel India: The company reported a 56.1% jump in Q4 net profit to 52.7 crore and a 16.5% growth in revenue to 858.6 crore.

Precision Camshafts: The company reported a 70% decline in Q4 net profit to 3.35 crore and an 8% decline in revenue to 256.2 crore.

Sandhar Technologies: The company reported a 45.1% spike in Q4 net profit to 35.9 crore and a 20% growth in revenue to 917.8 crore. The board appoints Jayant Davar as Chairman & CEO, while Dharmendar Nath Davar resigned as Chairman and Director.

Rupa & Company: The company reported a 28.4% growth in Q4 net profit to 24.2 crore, but a 1.6% fall in revenue to 400.5 crore.

Ganesha Ecosphere: The company posted a 1.32% rise in Q4 net sales to 305.53 crore and a 40.4% increase in net profit to 21.60 crore. EBITDA stood at 51.51 crore, up 38.36% YoY.

LCC Infotech: The company reported a 98.16% drop in Q4 net sales to 0.02 crore and a net loss of 35.72 crore. EBITDA was negative at 0.42 crore.

Paramone Concepts: The company reported a 41.88% decrease Q4 net sales to 23.52 crore and a slight 0.1% increase in net profit to 4.67 crore. EBITDA stood at 6.16 crore, down 37.59%.

Pennar Industries: The company reported a 23.09% rise in Q4 net sales to 822.80 crore and a 22.58% increase in net profit to 28.61 crore. EBITDA stood at 81.31 crore, up 14.91%.

Pranay Prakash

My experience as a Finance Journalist has involved working as a Web Producer and Sub Editor at a wire agency and business magazine, respectively, where I have curated various domain specific news pages, and later edited long-form, in-depth pieces on everything from India's corporates to the state of the economy, and various sectors. At Mint, I am involved in the editing of market copies and the curation of the live markets blog. Apart from the financial markets, my interest encompass topics related to the economy, the political economy of a growing economy, the space of policy design, and how it affects the wider economy and the decisions of corporates and consumers alike.
