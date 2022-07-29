Stocks to Watch: Vedanta, PNB, Dr Reddy's, TVS Motors, M&M Financials

TVS Motor Company: TVS Motor Company reported operating revenue of ₹6,009 Crores for the quarter ended June 2022 as against ₹3,934 Crores reported in the quarter ended June 2021. The Company reported EBITDA of ₹599 Crores for the first quarter of 2022-23 as against EBITDA of ₹274 Crores in the first quarter of 2021-22. The company's EBITDA margin for the quarter is at 10% as against an EBITDA margin of 7% reported in the first quarter of 2021-22.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}