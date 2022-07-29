Stocks to Watch: Vedanta, PNB, Dr Reddy's, TVS Motors, M&M Financials

Stocks to Watch: Vedanta, PNB, Dr Reddy's, TVS Motors, M&M Financials3 min read . 07:30 AM IST
- DLF, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Ashok Leyland, HDFC, IOC, and GMR Infra will be in focus as they declare their June quarter earnings today.
Here is the list of top 10 stocks that will be in focus today
Vedanta: Vedanta on Thursday reported a marginal 4.6% rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹4,421 crore in the April-June quarter due to higher sales volume, commodity prices and strategic hedging gains. The diversified natural resources company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹4,224 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta Ltd said in a BSE filing.
Punjab National Bank: State-owned Punjab National Bank on Thursday reported a 70% decline in standalone net profit to ₹308.44 crore in the June quarter, mainly due to higher provisioning for bad loans and a decline in interest income. The bank had posted a net profit of ₹1,023.46 crore in the year-ago period. Total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal fell to ₹21,294 crore. In the year-ago period, it was at ₹22,515 crore, according to a regulatory filing.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,187.60 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year as compared to ₹570.80 crore in the corresponding period of the last year, registering a year-on-year growth of 108%. The company's revenue from operations rose by 6% YoY to ₹5,215.40 crore for the quarter ended June 30 as compared to ₹4,919.40 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financials: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹240 crore for the June quarter aided by a fall in expenses and higher income from business operations. The company had posted a net loss of ₹1,573.40 crore in April-June 2021-22. The loss in the year-ago period was due to the impact of the second wave of Covid-19, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) said.
TVS Motor Company: TVS Motor Company reported operating revenue of ₹6,009 Crores for the quarter ended June 2022 as against ₹3,934 Crores reported in the quarter ended June 2021. The Company reported EBITDA of ₹599 Crores for the first quarter of 2022-23 as against EBITDA of ₹274 Crores in the first quarter of 2021-22. The company's EBITDA margin for the quarter is at 10% as against an EBITDA margin of 7% reported in the first quarter of 2021-22.
Indian Oil Corporation: State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will invest around ₹564 crore in various projects in West Bengal this fiscal. Executive director and state head of West Bengal sales office (WBSO) Pritish Bharat told reporters here that the projects are catalytic dewaxing plant at Haldia, augmentation of Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur pipeline and crude pipeline in Haldia. Of them, Haldia projects will attract ₹240 crore.
Shriram Transport Finance: Non-bank financing company Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) on Thursday reported a steep jump in its standalone profit after tax at ₹965.27 crore in June quarter on lower provisioning. The company had reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹169.94 crore on a standalone basis in the year-ago quarter.
Equitas Small Finance Bank: Equitas Small Finance Bank on Thursday reported a multi-fold rise in net profit at ₹97 crore in the June quarter on higher interest income. It had posted a net profit of ₹12 crore in the year-ago period. However, the profit was lower sequentially by 18.8% from ₹119.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2022.
IIFL Finance: IIFL Finance on Thursday said it has raised its stake in subsidiary company IIFL Samasta Finance by acquiring over 12.4 crore shares from wholly-owned arm IIFL Home Finance for ₹259 crore. With this additional holding representing 25% of equity share capital, the stake of IIFL Finance has increased to 99.41%from 74.41% earlier in IIFL Samasta.
Orient Cement: C K Birla group firm Orient Cement Ltd on Thursday reported a decline of 58.17% in net profit at ₹37.41 crore in the quarter ended June. It had posted a net profit of ₹89.45 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, Orient Cement said in a BSE filing. Its revenue from operation was up 3.33% to ₹713.93 crore during the quarter under review.