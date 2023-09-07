Subex share price Today Live Updates : Subex shares surge on positive trading day

Subex's stock price on the last trading day was ₹37.55 at the opening, and it closed at ₹37.16. The highest price reached during the day was ₹37.85, while the lowest was ₹36.7. The company has a market capitalization of ₹2069.88 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹39.2 and a low of ₹25. The BSE volume for the day was 407,704 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Subex is ₹37.54. It has experienced a 1.02 percent change, with a net change of 0.38.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Accelya Solutions India
|1585.45
|16.0
|1.02
|1749.95
|1042.85
|2366.48
|Expleo Solutions
|1464.85
|52.5
|3.72
|1771.0
|1111.3
|1501.84
|Subex
|37.46
|0.3
|0.81
|39.2
|25.0
|2058.31
|Infinite Computer Solutions
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|63 Moons Technologies
|325.95
|7.3
|2.29
|360.15
|142.05
|1501.93
On the last day of trading for Subex on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 407,704. The closing price of the shares was ₹37.16.
