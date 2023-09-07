Hello User
Subex share price Today Live Updates : Subex shares surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:42 AM IST
Livemint

Subex stock price went up today, 07 Sep 2023, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 37.16 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.54 per share. Investors should monitor Subex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Subex

Subex's stock price on the last trading day was 37.55 at the opening, and it closed at 37.16. The highest price reached during the day was 37.85, while the lowest was 36.7. The company has a market capitalization of 2069.88 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 39.2 and a low of 25. The BSE volume for the day was 407,704 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 10:42 AM IST Subex share price NSE Live :Subex trading at ₹37.54, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹37.16

The current stock price of Subex is 37.54. It has experienced a 1.02 percent change, with a net change of 0.38.

07 Sep 2023, 10:36 AM IST Subex share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Accelya Solutions India 1585.4516.01.021749.951042.852366.48
Expleo Solutions1464.8552.53.721771.01111.31501.84
Subex37.460.30.8139.225.02058.31
Infinite Computer Solutions0.00.00.00.00.00.0
63 Moons Technologies325.957.32.29360.15142.051501.93
07 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST Subex share price Live :Subex closed at ₹37.16 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Subex on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 407,704. The closing price of the shares was 37.16.

