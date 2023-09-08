Hello User
Subex Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Subex stock price went down today, 08 Sep 2023, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 37.16 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.92 per share. Investors should monitor Subex stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Subex

On the last day of trading, Subex opened at 37.55 and closed at 37.16. The stock reached a high of 38.13 and a low of 36.7 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 2037.86 crore. The 52-week high for Subex is 39.2, while the 52-week low is 25. On the BSE, a total of 1,113,601 shares of Subex were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Subex share price Live :Subex closed at ₹37.16 on last trading day

On the last day, Subex had a BSE volume of 1,113,601 shares with a closing price of 37.16.

