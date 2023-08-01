Hello User
Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Soars: Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:19 AM IST Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2023, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 1143 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1145.35 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma

On the last day, Sunpharma's stock opened at 1143 and closed at the same price. The highest point reached during the day was 1152.75, while the lowest point was 1136. The market capitalization of the company is 274,999.78 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1155 and 855.85 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 11,016 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:19 AM IST Sunpharma share price NSE Live :Sunpharma trading at ₹1145.35, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹1143

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that its price is 1145.35 with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 2.35. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.21% and has gained 2.35 points. This information suggests that the stock is performing positively.

01 Aug 2023, 11:04 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1146, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹1143

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1146. There has been a 0.26 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.

01 Aug 2023, 10:51 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1143 yesterday

On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 11,016 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1,143.

