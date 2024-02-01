Sunpharma Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Sunpharma Share Price Today : Sunpharma's stock opened at ₹1390.35 and closed at ₹1371.6 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1438.5 and the low was ₹1367.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹340,345.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1421 and ₹922.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 101,346 shares.
01 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST
