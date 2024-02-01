Hello User
Sunpharma Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Sunpharma stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 3.42 %. The stock closed at 1371.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1418.5 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma Stock Price Today

Sunpharma Share Price Today : Sunpharma's stock opened at 1390.35 and closed at 1371.6 on the last day. The high for the day was 1438.5 and the low was 1367.75. The market capitalization of the company is 340,345.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1421 and 922.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 101,346 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1371.6 on last trading day

Sunpharma's BSE volume on the last day was 101,346 shares, and the closing price was 1371.6.

