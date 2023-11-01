Hello User
Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Negative News

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -2.39 %. The stock closed at 1115.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1088.7 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma

Sunpharma's stock opened at 1115.05 and closed at 1115.3 on the last day. The high for the day was 1118 and the low was 1069. The market capitalization of the company is 261215.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1169.9 and the 52-week low is 922.55. The BSE volume for the day was 82399 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1088.7, down -2.39% from yesterday's ₹1115.3

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1088.7, with a percent change of -2.39 and a net change of -26.6. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.39% or 26.6.

01 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1115.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 82,399 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of Sunpharma's shares was 1115.3.

