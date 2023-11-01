Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Negative News

Sunpharma's stock opened at ₹1115.05 and closed at ₹1115.3 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1118 and the low was ₹1069. The market capitalization of the company is ₹261215.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1169.9 and the 52-week low is ₹922.55. The BSE volume for the day was 82399 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.