Sunpharma Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Sunpharma stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 1113.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1112.25 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Sunpharma's stock opened at ₹1111.05 and closed at ₹1113.65. The highest price for the day was ₹1116.8, while the lowest was ₹1101.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹266,866.03 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1169.9, and the 52-week low is ₹856.85. The BSE volume for the day was 45,762 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:00:36 AM IST
