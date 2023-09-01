Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stock Plunges as Investors React to Negative News

Sunpharma's stock opened at ₹1111.05 and closed at ₹1113.65. The highest price for the day was ₹1116.8, while the lowest was ₹1101.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹266,866.03 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1169.9, and the 52-week low is ₹856.85. The BSE volume for the day was 45,762 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.