Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Stock Plunges as Investors React to Negative News

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 1113.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1112.25 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma

Sunpharma's stock opened at 1111.05 and closed at 1113.65. The highest price for the day was 1116.8, while the lowest was 1101.55. The market capitalization of the company is 266,866.03 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1169.9, and the 52-week low is 856.85. The BSE volume for the day was 45,762 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1112.25, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹1113.65

The current data for Sunpharma stock shows that the price is 1112.25, with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -1.4. This indicates that the stock has slightly decreased in value.

01 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1113.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 45,762 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1,113.65.

