Sunpharma Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
Sunpharma's stock opened at ₹1143 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1152.75, while the lowest price was ₹1136. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2,75,263.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1155, and the 52-week low is ₹855.85. The BSE volume for the day was 31,870 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Aug 2023, 08:00:35 AM IST
