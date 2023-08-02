Hello User
Sunpharma share price Today Live Updates : Sunpharma Surges on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Sunpharma stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2023, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 1143 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1147.25 per share. Investors should monitor Sunpharma stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sunpharma's stock opened at 1143 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was 1152.75, while the lowest price was 1136. The market capitalization of the company is 2,75,263.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1155, and the 52-week low is 855.85. The BSE volume for the day was 31,870 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Sunpharma share price Today :Sunpharma trading at ₹1147.25, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹1143

The current price of Sunpharma stock is 1147.25, with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 4.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

02 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Sunpharma share price Live :Sunpharma closed at ₹1143 yesterday

On the last day, Sunpharma had a trading volume of 31,870 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,143.

